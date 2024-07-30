Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), today welcomed the first batch of participants for the Future X graduate trainee program. To transform newly graduated UAE nationals into dynamic tech professionals, du’s UAE national development team welcomed trainees at the orientation which included an immersive tour of du HQ, offering an insight into the organization's culture and the collaborative environment. The program is strategically designed to seamlessly integrate these graduates into roles that are pivotal in advancing Artificial Intelligence, digitalization, and intelligent solutions – supporting the broader goals of national development and the digital economy.

The Future X Graduate Program is intently focused on nurturing the next wave of digital talent, aiming to empower young leaders with the skills and insights needed to spearhead innovation and digital transformation in alignment with the UAE's Emiratization goals. It offers an advanced learning path that combines tools, dedicated mentorship, and rich hands-on experiences, Establishing a thriving ground for future leaders within the organization. The program's curriculum emphasizes digital proficiency and fostering a workforce up-to-date in the technology that will define the future landscape of digital innovation.

Future X builds on four pillars —Digital Talent Learning, a Culture of Innovation & Excellence, Adaptability & Integrity, and Collaboration & Engagement. Through comprehensive training, mentorship, and exposure to various business operations, the program not only accelerates the Emiratization drive at du but also aligns closely with the UAE government's Digital Strategy 2025, emphasizing the cultivation of advanced digital skills, promotion of innovation, and support of smart government initiatives, thereby laying the groundwork for a digitally-driven economy powered by skilled Emirati leaders. For more information about du’s Future X program, please visit www.du.ae/FutureX

