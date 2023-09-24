Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), today announced its role as the Telecommunication Partner for the prestigious Arab Media Forum 2023. The event, scheduled to take place on September 26 and 27, 2023, is held under the distinguished patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

As the Telecommunication Partner, du will revolutionize the experience of forum attendees by providing unparalleled connectivity services. Leveraging du's world-leading network, participants will benefit from high-speed and reliable connectivity for seamless streaming, effortless sharing of experiences, and active engagement in the diverse showcases and events throughout the forum.

Adel Al Raees, Head of Corporate Communication at du said: "As the telecommunication partner, du is driving the forefront of delivering unparalleled digital experiences at prestigious events like the Arab Media Forum 2023. Recognizing the critical role of connectivity in the media industry, our aim is to foster collaboration and innovation among professionals. By harnessing cutting-edge technologies, our solutions will empower every participant, propelling them towards digital transformation and enabling the industry to reach new heights of excellence."

The Arab Media Forum is an important platform for influential figures in the local media, Arab professionals, foreign journalists, political and economic leaders, and esteemed thought leaders in the Middle East. This event offers a distinctive platform for industry stakeholders to partake in substantive conversations and delve into the current trends and obstacles that are shaping the media industry.

