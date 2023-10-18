Dubai, UAE – du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Microsoft, aimed at transforming the digital landscape in the UAE by combining Microsoft’s Azure cloud computing capabilities du’s network capabilities. This collaboration, which was unveiled at GITEX Global 2023, will fuel innovation and drive digital transformation for businesses, while delivering cutting-edge solutions in AI, sustainability, and cybersecurity.

Under the envisaged collaboration, du ICT will establish offerings, powered by Microsoft Azure, which will provide businesses with cutting-edge technologies to drive their digital transformation journey, fueling their growth and success.

Commenting on the agreement, Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, said: "We are delighted to go on this journey with Microsoft. Through this collaboration, we aim to leverage Microsoft's technology leadership to position ourselves as a major digital transformation provider in the UAE. By creating a offering specialized, AI driven services, we will empower businesses to embrace sustainability, AI, and advanced analytics, helping them thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape."

Naim Yazbeck, General Manager at Microsoft UAE, added: "We look forward to working with du in their digital transformation journey. Our joint efforts will enable businesses in the UAE to harness the power of the cloud and drive innovation in AI, sustainability, and cybersecurity. By leveraging Microsoft Azure, together, we will equip organizations with the tools they need to achieve their strategic objectives and stay ahead in the digital era."

This collaboration create a strong foundation for du’s own digital transformation. Microsoft's platform technologies and partner ecosystem capabilities will help du delight customers, attract top talent, and deliver optimal value for shareholders through business excellence and innovation.

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.

