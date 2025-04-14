Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced du Tech sponsorship of DCD Connect MENA event as the headline sponsor, set to take place on April 15-16. Through this sponsorship, du Tech will reinforce its position as a national hyperscaler within the data centre industry, powering the next era of digital infrastructure with our AI-enabled, liquid cooling data centres.

Jasim Al Awadi, Chief ICT Officer at du said: “With du Tech, we are committed to the data centre innovation and sovereign cloud solutions enabling data privacy allowing us to be a national hyperscaler. Our partnership with DCD Connect MENA is a strategic alignment with innovation and forward-thinking in the digital infrastructure sphere. We are honoured to lead the conversation among the brightest minds in the industry, showcasing du Tech role in powering technological advancements in the UAE."

DCD Connect MENA will bring together data centre industry experts, C-level executives, and key decision makers in influential discussions and pivotal decisions shaping the industry's future. In addition to an opening keynote by Jasim Al Awadi, Chief ICT Officer, the event will feature enriching dialogues, engaging exhibits, and potential business synergies focused on shaping a resilient and innovative technological future.

