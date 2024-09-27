Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), successfully concluded its participation at the Ru’ya Career Fair. du's commitment to community and career development is founded on youth empowerment and the strategic upskilling of nationals with the ultimate goal of cultivating a robust digital workforce for the future – values that resonate deeply with UAE's vision of establishing itself as a top-tier digital economy. With innovation at its heart, du transformed how career exploration is conducted by blending nostalgic elements with modern technology in their "Dial Your Future" activation.

The Dial Your Future concept offered a classic phone booth experience enhanced with advanced AI-based voice interactions. These systems offer a customized experience, engaging with each attendee through a set of questions designed to guide them towards careers or job paths well-suited to their skills. In addition to providing directional advice, the system initiates interactive conversations with applicants, soliciting their thoughts to enhance the personal touch and support their career journey. The experience combined vintage charm with futuristic innovation, ensuring each visitor, whether career-focused or a general attendee, enjoys a detailed and engaging exploration of potential professional paths.

Fatema Al Afeefi, Head of employee experience and HR digitalization, said: “At the recent Ru'ya Careers Fair, du forged connections with the next wave of Emirati talent, taking a significant step toward enriching the UAE's knowledge-based economy. The fast-paced digital transformation of the UAE has underscored the critical need for specialized skills. At the event, we championed digital education and skill refinement committed to not only nurturing local talent through Emiratization but also propelling technological innovation forward, aligning with the economic and digital ambitions of the UAE."

Committed to the growth of Emirati talent, du has invested significantly in bespoke mentorship programs and strategic training aimed at guiding nationals on how to kick-start or further their careers within the dynamic spheres of telecommunications and ICT. At the event, du invited candidates to delve into the intricacies of the telecom sector, discover different career options, and apply for internships and job roles.