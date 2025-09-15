Dubai, UAE: Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company PJSC (“du” or the “Company”), a leading telecommunication and digital services provider in the UAE, whose ordinary shares are listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) (DFM Symbol: DU/ISIN: AEE000701012), announced today the successful completion of the secondary public offering (the “Offering”) launched on Monday 8th September.

342,084,084 shares representing 7.55% of du’s share capital (the “Offer Shares”) were offered through a fully marketed secondary public offering. The Offer Shares were offered by Mamoura Diversified Global Holding PJSC (“Mamoura” or the “Selling Shareholder”), a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company PJSC (“Mubadala”), and represented 75% of their stake in du. Based on the final offer price of AED 9.20, the offer will generate approximately AED 3.15 billion of gross proceeds for the Selling Shareholder upon settlement.

The offering was comprised of two tranches:

The UAE retail offer representing 5% of the total Offer Shares (the “First Tranche” or “UAE Retail Offer”) and

A global offering representing 95% of the total Offer Shares to qualified institutional investors in the UAE and various other jurisdictions outside the United States in accordance with Regulation S under the US Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”) and in the United States to “qualified institutional buyers” as defined in, and pursuant to, Rule 144A under the US Securities Act (the “Second Tranche” or “Qualified Investor Offering”).

Fahad Al Hassawi, du CEO said:

“The successful completion of our secondary public offering marks another important step in strengthening du’s capital markets profile. The offering increases du’s free float to 27.7%, enhancing trading liquidity, broadening access to a wider base of investors.

The strong demand from both international and local investors reflects confidence in our strategy, our track record of strong financial and operational performance, and the opportunities ahead as we continue to power the UAE’s digital transformation. This successful transaction is also a testament to our unwavering dedication to driving long-term value creation for our shareholders.

By increasing liquidity, the transaction also paves the way for potential inclusion in international indices such as MSCI, further diversifying our shareholder base and further strengthening our capital markets presence. We are delighted to welcome our new shareholders and look forward to sharing du’s future success with them.”

Transaction Highlights

The transaction witnessed strong investor demand in the first-ever fully marketed secondary public offer of shares in the UAE.

Books closed multiple times oversubscribed with strong participation from both retail and institutional as well as domestic and international investors.

The sale of approximately 342 million shares priced at AED 9.20 each, represented 7.55% of du’s total share capital (the “Offering”).

This successful Offering increases du’s free float to 27.7%, enhancing liquidity and providing a potential future pathway for MSCI and FTSE indexation. Index inclusion would further contribute to the diversification of du’s investor base and significantly broaden awareness of its value proposition within the international investment community.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC, Emirates NBD Capital PSC, First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC and Goldman Sachs International are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners for the Offering.

Settlement

UAE Retail Offer

Each subscriber in the UAE Retail Offer is guaranteed a minimum allocation of 500 Offer Shares.

Excess funds will be refunded to retail investors no later than Tuesday, 16th September 2025.

Qualified Investor Offering

The settlement process and delivery of the Offer Shares in the Qualified Investor Offering will be made through the DFM’s direct deals system which involves a transaction via brokers in-line with the DFM’s ongoing trading policy on Tuesday 16th September before the market opens. Investors purchasing Offer Shares in the Qualified Investor Offering will be required to pay the broker, stock-exchange and other fees pursuant to the terms they have in place with the broker they instruct to purchase the Offer Shares.

Trading

All investors in the Offering will be able to trade their Offer Shares upon opening of the DFM on Tuesday, 16th September 2025, with settlement for the Qualified Investor Offering on Thursday 18th September.

Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC

Emirates NBD Capital PSC

First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC

Goldman Sachs International



Lead Receiving Bank

Emirates NBD Bank PJSC – 800 3623 476

Receiving Banks

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC

Al Maryah Bank Community Bank

Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC

Emirates Islamic Bank PJSC

First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC

Wio Bank PJSC