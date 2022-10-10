Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has partnered with Huawei and SINOTRANS to deliver 5G-driven robot warehouse solutions for the UAE’s logistics industry. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at GITEX Global 2022 – where du is presenting an innovative showcase under the theme ‘Powering governments, Shaping The Emirates Reality’ featuring technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality, metaverse, blockchain, NFT and robotics.

The UAE is a global trade and logistics hub in a strategic location with world-class logistics facilities, playing an essential role in Dubai’s economy and contributing to the UAE’s GDP. While the logistics sector has utilized automation in warehousing to enhance productivity, the lack of 5G automation has been a critical barrier for many companies.

As a part of the agreement, du and Huawei will deliver the 5G Campus Network Solution and provide 5G key atomic capabilities to SINTORANS. A leading global logistic platform, SINOTRANS will utilize the 5G Campus Network on its industry 4.0 digitization journey, including process and warehouse automation.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO at du said: “Today’s collaboration is an example of how du is partnering with industry leaders across the world to deliver innovative solutions that will help our partners to be competitive and lead the pack as digital pioneers. 5G plays an important role in industrial digital transformation by extending key capabilities within enterprise networks. du aims to empower smart warehouse by 5G Campus solutions that offer unprecedented benefits to companies in the warehouse and logistics industry.”

du and Huawei are set to accelerate and empower industrial digitization through 5G-enabled robotics solutions which allow seamless roaming capabilities within the premises – making the robots faster, more responsive and more adaptive.

Liu Jiawei, CEO of Huawei UAE, said: “As the warehouse and logistics industry evolves, demand is growing for modern solutions. As a leading global provider of ICT infrastructure and smart devices, Huawei is committed to providing 5G as the enabler for the digital transformation of warehouse and logistics industry. Huawei is pleased to partner with du on the next-generation robotic solutions, which will extend human capabilities to reduce the overall cost of fulfilment and optimise the cost of products for end users. At Huawei, we will continuously work as a solid digital foundation for the UAE’s national digitalization in the next 50 years. ”

Warehouses relying on conventional human labour end up incurring high operational costs and experience frequent human errors and accident, resulting in downtime and lower efficiencies. The 5G-driven robotics solutions increase central warehouse operational efficiency by 25%, inventory turnover by 20% as well as helps reduce production and shipment time by 30% and manpower deployed by 20%.

For more information, please visit www.du.ae

-Ends-

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.

http://du.ae