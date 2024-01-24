Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), today marked a significant milestone by completing the Gulf region's inaugural trial of 50G PON (Passive Optical Network) symmetrical technology. Recognized as the evolution standard by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) after 10G PON, this cutting-edge technology transforms Fiber Broadband infrastructure, delivering lightning-fast up to 50Gbps Downlink and Uplink connections.

With cutting-edge technical prowess, the 50G PON integrates all-optical 10 Gbps connectivity across the board, harmonizing effortlessly with existing Optical Distribution Networks (ODNs). This seamless integration facilitates service upgrades through the reuse of existing Optical Line Terminations (OLTs), effectively reducing the total cost of ownership (TCO). This strategic methodology not only boosts the revenue per user (ARPU) but also elevates the service experience for du's customer base in the UAE. These state-of-the-art technologies are well-positioned to support future innovative services.

Saleem AlBlooshi, Chief Technology Officer at du said: "We are honored to be the first operator in the Gulf region to complete the 50G PON trial, a landmark achievement that is a testament to du's unwavering commitment to providing our customers with the latest and most advanced technology solutions. This milestone would not have been possible without the collaborative effort of our valued customers. We look forward to further advancements as technology continues to evolve, and we remain dedicated to upgrading our networks to ensure that our customers always enjoy state-of-the-art solutions."

The new technology, 50G PON, empowers businesses and consumers to harness high-bandwidth, latency-sensitive applications. This includes 8k-interactive video applications, 3D cloud design, high-graphic/high-quality AI/ML applications, and more.

This successful trial marks a significant leap forward in the domain of Fiber Home broadband, showcasing the benefits of strategic partnerships and a commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements. Following the successful verification of 50G PON technology on the du network, du plans to commercialize this cutting-edge technology beginning in 2024. The primary focus of this service will be on businesses, providing them with the most advanced technology available.

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social, and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.

