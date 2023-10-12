du honoured with the prestigious LEAD Award for "Fastest 5G FWA Experience" by SAMENA

Dubai, UAE – du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has achieved 98.5% 5G population coverage across the UAE as it continues to cement its leadership in delivering cutting-edge connectivity. The milestone reaffirms du's commitment to providing customers with future-ready network experiences in alignment with the UAE’s national vision to create a smart and connected nation.

In its ongoing pursuit of innovation, du has partnered with Huawei to bring the future of connectivity to households with the development of 5G Advanced (5G-A), also known as 5.5G. Their collaborative effort resulted in the unveiling of the world's first 5G-A demonstration Villa, showcasing the potential of 10.5Gbps smart home living. This immersive experience integrates advanced technologies like glass-free 3D and Extended Reality (XR), creating a more enhanced and interactive smart home environment. This partnership serves as a catalyst for future advancements, exploring new applications and paving the way for a connected ecosystem that transforms the way people live and interact with their homes.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO at du, said: "We are proud to announce that we have achieved a 98.5% 5G population coverage across the UAE. This milestone not only showcases our commitment to providing customers with cutting-edge network experiences, but also contributes to the UAE's vision of embracing advanced digital infrastructure. As we continue to push the boundaries of innovation, our partnership with Huawei has resulted in the world's first 5G-A demonstration Villa. The project represents the possibilities of 5G Advanced technology, immersing residents in a transformative and interactive smart home environment.”

As a leading digital telco, du aims to foster an ecosystem that harnesses the unique features of 5G Advanced technology, including improved connectivity, faster speeds, comprehensive IoT capabilities, and widespread coverage. In recognition of its efforts, du received the prestigious LEAD Award for "Fastest 5G FWA Experience" from SAMENA Telecommunications Council. This recognition highlights du's active contributions in advancing 5G FWA from both network and business perspectives geared towards enhancing the quality of life for UAE residents in a transformative and inclusive environment.

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.

