Considered a comprehensive and respected measure of success and growth in the industry, WTA's annual rankings showcase the leading companies in the teleport sector, encompassing commercial teleport operators worldwide.

Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), today announced that du ranked 7th in the annual rankings for the Top Teleport Operators of 2023 published by the World Teleport Association (WTA). The Independent Top 10 ranking of teleport operators is based on revenue, highlighting du's strong financial performance in 2023. du continues to invest in its network infrastructure, advancements in satellite communications, and the development of innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses and individuals across the region.

Additionally, du ranked 16th globally and 2nd in the MENA region in the Global Top 20 ranked companies based on revenues from all customized communications services and includes operators of teleports and satellite fleets. The annual rankings of companies by revenue and revenue growth are compiled by surveying teleport operators around the world as well as referencing the published results of publicly-held companies. du hosts an extensive network of advanced teleports, providing comprehensive access to a wide range of satellites.

Saleem AlBlooshi. Chief Technology Office at du said: "We are thrilled and proud to be recognized by the World Teleport Association for our achievements in the teleport and satellite industry. These rankings are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the trust our customers place in us. We remain committed to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional services to our clients."

According to WTA, each participating operator, regardless of size, competes in the same marketplace. By leveraging its cutting-edge technology and robust infrastructure, du consistently delivers high-quality services to its customers, enabling seamless communication and connectivity. The rankings are an important benchmark for companies operating in the teleport sector, providing valuable insights into the industry's leading players.

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social, and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.

http://du.ae