Dubai, UAE - du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunication Company (EITC), has announced the promotion of several UAE National employees across various departments within the organisation. These promotions reflect du’s commitment to Emiratization and its ongoing efforts to support and enhance the career development of Emirati employees.

As part of du’s vision to foster local talent and create a diverse and inclusive workplace, these promotions highlight the dedication and hard work of the employees. du continues to invest in the upskilling and development of its workforce, ensuring that UAE Nationals have the necessary tools and opportunities to succeed in their career journeys. The company's strategic initiatives, such as the Leadership Academy, play a crucial role in providing employees with the skills and knowledge required to excel and contribute to du’s success.

By prioritizing Emiratization, du aims to achieve gender balance and reflect the multicultural fabric of the UAE in its workforce. These recent promotions are a significant step towards realizing this vision, highlighting du’s commitment to recognizing and nurturing the potential of Emirati talent.

