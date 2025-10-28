Dubai, UAE : du Pay, the advanced digital financial services arm of du, today announced a strategic partnership with talabat, the leading on-demand delivery platform in the MENA region, marking the first collaboration of its kind between a digital wallet provider and a delivery aggregator in the region.

Under this initiative, du Pay will work closely with talabat, and their fleet partners to ensure riders enjoy a seamless way of receiving, spending, and sending money anywhere in the UAE or back to their home country at competitive rates. Riders will benefit from du Pay's comprehensive suite of digital financial services and bespoke incentives designed specifically for the blue-collar workforce across the UAE.

The collaboration represents a significant step forward in advancing the UAE's transition toward a cashless economy while addressing the unique financial service needs of delivery riders and the wider blue-collar workforce. du Pay empowers residents with simple, fast, and secure digital payments, supporting the Dubai Department of Finance’s vision to make 90% of all transactions in Dubai cashless by 2026.

du Pay’s vision is to make finance effortless, inclusive, and accessible for everyone in the UAE. With this partnership, du Pay and talabat can bridge the gap between convenience and inclusion—for riders working with talabat. The partnership is in line with talabat’s commitment to rider welfare, financial well-being and operational excellence. talabat will work closely with du Pay to ensure maximum benefit to their fleet partners, contributing to improved financial wellbeing and job satisfaction among their fleet. The partnership also aligns with du Pay's commitment to driving digital transformation across various industry sectors through scalable solutions for major employers and enterprises while supporting the UAE's vision of becoming a global leader in digital innovation.

A part of the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du Pay is set to transform digital financial services following du's commitment to pushing the boundaries of economic, social, and digital evolution in the UAE. du Pay offers a wide array of financial services — from seamless online and offline payments within the UAE, to utility bill payments, mobile recharges, and competitive international money transfers. du Pay is licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE and leverages du's robust infrastructure and innovation. du Pay focuses on inclusivity and security, making comprehensive financial services within reach for every resident across the UAE.

talabat is the leading on-demand delivery platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, offering customers a convenient and personalized way to order food, groceries, and other convenience products from a wide selection of restaurants and retailers. Founded in Kuwait in 2004, talabat has expanded its operations to the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt, with millions of active customers. talabat is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates and in December 2024, successfully completed its initial public offering on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM). As a subsidiary of Delivery Hero SE, talabat leverages global expertise to strengthen its market position and drive innovation in the on-demand delivery sector, focusing on expanding its product offerings and increasing market penetration across its operating regions. With a robust network of over thousands of partners and riders, talabat continues to solidify its leadership in the MENA region's on-demand delivery market, connecting customers, partners, and riders through its advanced technology platform.