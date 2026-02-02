Dubai, UAE – du Pay, the advanced digital financial services arm of du, and Deem Finance, a regulated financial institution in the UAE, today announced their partnership to launch Flexi Cash Loan, a new digital cash lending product designed to provide customers with fast, convenient access to short-term credit directly within the du Pay wallet.

Flexi Cash Loan brings together du Pay’s digital wallet ecosystem and customer engagement, Deem Finance’s regulated lending capabilities, and Airvantage’s credit decisioning technology to deliver a seamless, end-to-end digital lending experience—removing friction, reducing turnaround times, and giving customers greater control over their short-term cash needs.

Fahad Al Hassawi, Chairman of du Pay, said: "We recognized a critical gap in the market where hardworking expat communities, who contribute enormously to the UAE's economy, were being underserved. This lending product is built on the foundation of trust we have established through our digital wallet, enabling us (with our partners) to provide fast, transparent, and fair lending solutions to those who need them most."

The digital lending product is designed to support expat workers in the UAE who may have limited access to short-term credit due to limited traditional credit history. du Pay, as a digital wallet, has established direct customer relationships and insight into transaction behaviour and usage patterns. By leveraging this data, together with Airvantage’s credit decisioning technology, it can now take informed, data-driven lending decisions based on actual customer usage and engagement within du Pay digital wallet.

The product features clear, upfront pricing through a fixed one-time fee, giving customers full visibility into repayment from the outset. Loans can be used for everyday needs such as expenses, emergencies, remittances, or travel, with flexible monthly repayment options aligned to income cycles, delivered through a fully digital experience.

"Financial inclusion isn't just about providing access to credit – it's about doing so in a way that empowers people rather than burdening them with debt. Our value proposition is simple: fast, transparent loans with no hidden surprises, designed to help our customers manage their financial needs with dignity and confidence," added Fahad Al Hassawi, Chairman of du Pay,

Commenting on the partnership, Christopher Taylor, CEO at Deem said: “This partnership reflects Deem’s focus on partnering with FinTech’s and using alternative data to deliver accessible credit faster and more efficiently, to those communities that need it, while remaining firmly anchored in responsible lending and regulatory discipline. By working closely with du Pay and Airvantage, we can simplify access to short-term credit without compromising on transparency or customer trust.”

“Airvantage is proud to contribute to the partnership between du Pay and Deem [VD3] to deliver a fully managed, end-to-end digital lending capability for the UAE market, expanding access to transparent and responsibly delivered credit. Financial inclusion is built through systems that are fair, transparent, precise, scalable and designed to last,” added Michael Roffey, Co-founder, Airvantage. “This partnership reflects a shared commitment to responsible access that supports customers and protects the entire ecosystem.”

The collaboration combines du Pay’s strong customer relationships and digital reach, Deem’s regulatory and lending expertise, and Airvantage’s proven technology and operational capabilities. Together, the partners are enabling a seamless digital lending experience designed to support real financial needs while maintaining strong governance and customer protection.

The timing of this launch reflects growing recognition within the UAE's financial services sector of the need for inclusive lending solutions that serve the country's substantial expat workforce. Traditional banking institutions have historically focused on higher-income segments, leaving a significant gap in the market for accessible, transparent lending options for blue-collar and mid-income workers. du Pay's entry into this space demonstrates how digital payment platforms can evolve beyond transaction processing to become comprehensive financial service providers that address real-world needs of underserved communities.

The partnership with Deem brings licensed lending liquidity and regulatory alignment, while Airvantage powers the platform with robust technology and credit decisioning, enabling du Pay to deliver a seamless, user-friendly experience that customers trust. Together, this collaboration represents a new model for fintech partnerships in the region, combining strong digital distribution with proven lending and technology capabilities.

The lending service launch aligns with broader UAE government initiatives to promote financial inclusion and support the diverse workforce that contributes to the nation's economic growth. By providing transparent, accessible credit options for expat communities, du Pay is contributing to economic empowerment and financial stability for workers who form the backbone of many key industries across the Emirates.

About du Pay:

A part of the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du Pay is set to transform digital financial services following du's commitment to pushing the boundaries of economic, social, and digital evolution in the UAE. du Pay offers a wide array of financial services — from seamless online and offline payments within the UAE, to utility bill payments, mobile recharges, and competitive international money transfers. du Pay is licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE and leverages du's robust infrastructure and innovation. du Pay focuses on inclusivity and security, making comprehensive financial services within reach for every resident across the UAE.

About Deem:

Deem Finance LLC is a digitally led financial services provider established in 2008 and regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE. Deem was acquired in September 2021 by the Gargash Group, one of UAE’s leading business conglomerates. With a commitment to innovation, Deem is focused on enabling individuals and SMEs to access responsible lending solutions that accelerate progress, integrating finance into everyday journeys through technology, transparency, and human-first design.

About Airvantage:

Airvantage is a global fintech platform provider unlocking financial inclusion through intelligent, responsibly designed digital financial services. The company specializes in digital lending, and advanced financial infrastructure for mobile network operators, retailers, digital wallets, banks, and other financial institutions.

Operating across four continents, Airvantage delivers fully managed, end-to-end lending solutions, including real-time credit scoring, loan lifecycle management, regulatory integrations, and systems orchestration. Recognised for its expertise in emerging and underbanked markets, Airvantage leverages alternative data and behavioural analytics to enable fair, data-driven credit decisions.

By partnering with regulated financial institutions and digital platforms, Airvantage deploys scalable, compliant solutions that expand access to short-term credit while maintaining strong risk controls and operational excellence.