Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, has announced the extension of its strategic partnership with Nokia to expand its 5G network. The new agreement will support du to expand its state-of-the-art 5G advanced network, incorporating cutting-edge technologies such as enhanced mobile broadband, advanced 5G carrier aggregation, network slicing, massive IoT connectivity through reduced capability (RedCAP) and edge computing. These capabilities will ensure the network is future-ready and able to support new, cutting-edge use cases for consumer and enterprise customers.

du will deploy Nokia’s industry-leading 5G AirScale Radio Access Network (RAN) portfolio, including baseband, Massive MIMO Habrok radios, and Remote Radio Head products, ensuring superior capacity and coverage, even in the most challenging environments., The deployment will deliver enhanced energy efficiency while catering the growing demand for 5G services, advancing towards its 2030 net-zero ambition.

Saleem AlBlooshi, Chief Technology Officer at du said: "Our collaboration with Nokia represents a major leap forward in du’s mission to deliver exceptional network performance and innovative services. Leveraging Nokia’s 5G portfolio will not only enhance our network's efficiency and flexibility but also enable us to explore new opportunities and services that can deliver genuine value to our customers and society at large."

Mohamed Samir, VP, Mobile Networks, Nokia ME at Nokia said: "We are proud to strengthen our strategic relationship with du as we embark on this ambitious 5G Advanced expansion. By leveraging Nokia’s cutting-edge technology, du will be positioned as a frontrunner in the 5G services. Our shared vision is to redefine network performance with scalable, energy-efficient solutions, unlocking new avenues for 5G monetization and paving the way for future innovations that will transform connectivity across the region."

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social, and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.

http://du.ae