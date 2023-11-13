Dubai, UAE – du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), today announced a strategic partnership with Hayat Communications, a publicly listed organization in the Kuwait Stock Exchange. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of delivering cutting-edge telecom services and expanding network capabilities.

The collaboration between du and Hayat Communications brings together the expertise, resources, and experience of both organizations to provide innovative solutions and address the growing demands of customers across the UAE. With the telecommunications landscape evolving at a rapid pace, staying at the forefront of technological advancements is crucial, and this partnership ensures that both organizations can deliver on that promise.

Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer at du said: "Our collaboration with Hayat Communication will enable us to enhance our network capabilities, provide innovative telecom solutions, and effectively meet the demands of our customers. We look forward to jointly shaping the future of telecommunications in the country and delivering exceptional services to our clients."

The partnership will cover the entire du infrastructure, including mobile, fixed, fiber, and data center assets. With Hayat Communications' comprehensive market-leading delivery and managed services capabilities, du will be able to maximize return on investments for its clients and further expand its digital services offerings.

Abdulraouf Alwazzan, Chief Executive Officer at Hayat Communications said: "We are thrilled to embark on this three-year partnership with du to deliver innovative solutions and leveraging our strong partnership to further extend du's digital footprint across the country. This collaboration will enable us to contribute to the digital transformation journey of du and provide comprehensive market-leading delivery and managed services capabilities to its clients.”

Hayat Communications, established in 1997 in the UAE, has been a trusted partner of du since 2006, delivering numerous strategic infrastructure projects. The collaboration is in line with du's strategic aim to further expand its digital services and maximize return on investments for its clients, underscoring the company's commitment to innovation and excellence. Both organizations are excited about the opportunities ahead and look forward to jointly shaping the future of telecommunications in the country.

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.

http://du.ae