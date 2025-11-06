Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced a technological milestone that sets a new industry benchmark, achieving a record 6.3 Gigabits per second (Gbps) peak downlink speed and 495 Megabits per second (Mbps) uplink speed on du's 5G network. This breakthrough was accomplished by combining four Time Division Duplex (TDD) carriers of 400MHz spectrum across 3.5GHz and 2.6GHz bands in the downlink and two TDD carriers in the uplink, marking the industry's first successful implementation of this advanced carrier aggregation solution.

The achievement represents a significant leap forward in 5G+ capabilities, enabling du to deliver ultra-high-speed connectivity to its premium home wireless and enterprise customers throughout the UAE. This technological advancement reinforces du’s leadership in network performance and demonstrates its commitment to taking bold steps that ensure the UAE remains at the forefront of cutting-edge telecommunications infrastructure.

"This milestone achievement reinforces du's position as the technology leader in the region and demonstrates our unwavering commitment to delivering world-class connectivity solutions," said Saleem Albalooshi, Chief Technology Officer at du. "By successfully implementing this industry-first carrier aggregation technology, we're not just setting new speed records we're future-proofing our network infrastructure to meet the evolving demands of AI-driven applications, enterprise solutions, and next-generation digital experiences that our customers expect."

Commercial Grade Innovation Drives Real World Impact

The groundbreaking test was conducted using Nokia's commercial AirScale Levante and Ponente baseband and ultra-performance Habrok dual-band massive MIMO radios, powered by its ReefShark chipset, running on du's live network. MediaTek contributed its advanced 5G Release-18 M90 modem platform, showcasing the power of collaborative innovation in delivering unprecedented network performance.

This achievement comes at a critical time when the introduction of AI applications and the widespread adoption of high resolution content creation and streaming services have exponentially increased demand for both downlink and uplink speeds. The successful carrier aggregation implementation helps mobile operators optimize spectrum and network resources while enhancing user connectivity with superior data rates and comprehensive coverage.

HC Hwang, General Manager of Wireless Communication System and Partnership at MediaTek, added: "Successfully completing the 4TDD (400MHz) Carrier Aggregation trial in partnership with du and Nokia represents a breakthrough in 5G technology advancement. This record-achieving throughput trial, conducted on our new M90 modem platform, underscores MediaTek's commitment to advancing download speeds, driving superior network performance, and delivering an unmatched connectivity experience that will transform how users interact with digital services."

Mohamed Samir, VP and Head of Middle East Mobile Networks at Nokia, commented: "This achievement underscores the strength of our collaboration with du and MediaTek, showcasing how Nokia's Advanced 5G technology can deliver best-in-class performance and connectivity to meet the growing demands of consumers and enterprises in the UAE. With Carrier Aggregation, we combined four carriers providing 400 MHz of downlink bandwidth and two additional carriers in uplink, which represents a significant technological leap that will enable unprecedented user experiences."

Transforming Connectivity for the Digital Future

This technological milestone delivers ultra high speed connectivity solutions that will transform both residential and enterprise experiences. Premium home wireless customers will benefit from seamless streaming of ultra-high-definition content, instantaneous file transfers, and lag-free cloud-based applications, while enterprise clients will gain access to robust connectivity solutions that support AI workloads, real-time data analytics, and mission-critical applications.

About du

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.