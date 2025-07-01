du is the first local hyperscale cloud provider in the country to offer secure, scalable and sovereign cloud in partnership with Oracle in Dubai and Northern Emirates.

Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced a significant expansion of its cloud services portfolio with the launch of its sovereign cloud platform, the "du Tech National Hypercloud”. As the UAE’s first hyperscale cloud provider, du’s cloud platform will meet the unique needs of the UAE governments and large organizations seeking both the agility of the public cloud and the assurance of data sovereignty and tailored security.

The launch is in line with du's committed efforts to create an infrastructure that is sovereign, secure, and scalable to serve public entities and meet the growing demand for digital transformation in the UAE. With a rich suite of 150+ of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services spanning infrastructure, platform and applications with embedded AI capabilities, the du Tech National Hypercloud supports rapid innovation within a sovereign AI environment at scale.

Jasim AlAwadi, Chief ICT Officer at du said: “We are excited to debut our National Hypercloud platform, fostering digital innovation and success for our customers while honouring the importance of national data control. Our infrastructure serves as a bastion of sovereignty and security, while also enabling financial savviness and technological advancement necessary for the UAE's pursuit of becoming a pioneering AI-utilizing nation.”

Hosted within du Tech's state-of-the-art liquid-cooled data centres, the platform promises operational excellence, offering the latest hardware and GPUs without the financial strain of capital expenditure.

“Our homegrown National Hypercloud ensures that the UAE's digital assets remain within the country's borders, offering our customers a resilient and dynamic platform that is meticulously designed with their specific needs in mind. We are committed to reinforcing the government's digital initiatives by offering a powerful foundation for AI and cloud technologies,” added AlAwadi.

Customers can expect performance, efficiency, and the freedom to innovate within a secure and compliant sovereign cloud ecosystem. This will significantly impact how the public sector operates, providing a tailored environment for rapid cloud adoption, managing data with enhanced control over security and locality, and ultimately aligning with the nation's strategy for digital sovereignty.

“Governments want to leverage the benefits of cloud and innovate with AI at scale, within a sovereign environment. Achieving this requires flexible deployment models. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) provides the same set of services across a range of distributed models to address this challenge”, said Miguel Vega, senior vice president - Database Platform & Cloud Infrastructure, Middle East, Turkey, and Africa region, Oracle. “With the deployment of Oracle Alloy, du has introduced National Hypercloud, a capability that will help meet the sovereign requirements of government organisations in the UAE whilst supporting alignment with the local regulatory requirements.”

The introduction of the du Tech National Hypercloud empowers du to leverage the expansive business potential, scalability, and pace of cloud innovations, positioning itself as a leader in the cloud and managed services domain. This move aligns with the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence, aiming to enable UAE government customers to develop AI-driven services that propel the nation towards its ambitious digital future.

About du

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.