Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), today has launched new “#Tag” numbers where customers can link their existing mobile numbers to short and catchy hashtag codes. Currently these #Tag numbers are available for existing Postpaid Plans only, and can be purchased through an online auction in collaboration with Online Auctions from June 16.

During the auction, each two or three-digit #Tag number will have its own starting bid. Once a customer has won the bid, callers can get in touch with them by dialing their hashtag number instead of their regular numbers. Hashtag numbers can only be used nationally and cannot be used on international roaming or for customers calling from international numbers.

The launch of #Tag numbers aligns with du’s objective to provide a level of personalization and exclusivity to meet customer needs. Customers can participate in the auction electronically through the website www.onlineauction.ae .

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.

http://du.ae