Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced the internal launch of Microsoft 365 Copilot in a move to elevate workplace productivity in line with the national vision for AI adoption. The launch is set to empower du employees with state-of-the-art AI tools designed to foster better collaboration, streamline processes, and boost overall efficiency.

du’s collaboration with Microsoft highlights the strategic importance of this technological adoption, and it is a crucial step in modernizing the workplace with AI-powered tools that are poised to redefine the standards of operational excellence and innovation within the telecommunications sector. As part of the first phase, du has commenced testing Microsoft 365 Copilot on a select group of employees.

Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer at du said: "Our collaboration with Microsoft to integrate Copilot is a testament to our commitment to not only embracing digital transformation but also ensuring our team has access to the leading tools that enhance productivity and creativity. By embedding AI capabilities into our daily operations, we are setting a new benchmark for efficiency and employee empowerment, ultimately benefiting our customers through exceptional service delivery."

Naim Yazbeck, General Manager of Microsoft UAE, said: “du’s Copilot adoption is a key step towards AI-driven innovation. Deploying Microsoft 365 Copilot showcases our shared vision for transforming workplace productivity and customer experiences. With Copilot, du is streamlining workflows and enabling employees to focus on high-value tasks and innovation.”

The AI market is expected to reach a market volume of $4.285 billion by 2030. This underscores the immense potential and value that integrating AI technologies into business operations can bring, particularly in sectors poised for modernization and efficiency enhancements such as telecommunications.

du is optimizing its operational capabilities by leveraging AI and advanced technology through the integration of Microsoft 365 Copilot. The adoption aligns with industry-wide transformation and paves the way for du to become an AI-native telco, leveraging AI's potential to drive innovation and boost operational efficiency. This initiative is expected to bring about a significant reduction in manual workloads, allow for faster task completion, real-time insights for better decision-making, and enhanced collaboration across the board.

About du

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.