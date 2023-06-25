The initiative aims to conduct workshops on cyberbullying across private and public schools, focusing on prevention and awareness, and fostering a safer digital environment for the youth

Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), today announced a campaign in collaboration with Beat the Cyber Bully to educate UAE students about the risks of cyberbullying and the importance of its prevention. The campaign will involve visiting private and public schools across the UAE and conducting engaging workshops tailored to different age groups, ensuring a comprehensive approach to raising awareness.

Adel Al Raees, Head of Corporate Communication at du said: "We are honoured to spearhead this vital campaign to combat cyberbullying and raise awareness among students and educate the parents. As a responsible digital telco, we firmly believe it is our duty to ensure that young people have a safe and positive online experience. This initiative aims to empower students to take a stand against cyberbullying, fostering a culture of respect, empathy, and responsibility in the digital world."

The workshops will equip students with the essential knowledge and tools to identify, report, and prevent cyberbullying, while simultaneously promoting a secure and inclusive online environment. The campaign addresses the growing concern over the prevalence of cyberbullying and its detrimental impact on young people in today's increasingly digital age.

In addition to the school visits, the campaign will also incorporate an SMS campaign and informative content on du’s social media platforms to raise public awareness. It will initiate competitions with prizes to further engage the community, and informative sessions specifically designed for parents to help them effectively understand and address cyberbullying. du has also partnered with UNICEF as part of its unwavering commitment to promoting online safety for children, reinforcing the significance of this initiative.

The cyberbullying campaign by du is currently ongoing till the end of the semester, with plans to conduct informative workshops to educate students and parents to spread awareness across various schools in the UAE. The company is devoted to making a positive impact on the lives of young people and cultivating a more secure and inclusive digital space for all.

