du stand will feature interactive exhibits and demos to enable visitors to enjoy a futuristic technology vision

Real-world showcases on display to include verticals and use cases that will include government, transport, health, education, and utilities for a sustainable tomorrow

Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), is embracing disruptive technologies of tomorrow to create further growth and opportunities under the ‘Powering governments, Shaping The Emirates Reality’ theme during GITEX Global 2022. Visitors will enjoy an incredible showcase that fosters a conducive environment for growth in line with the UAE government’s innovation roadmap including concepts that are accelerating the development of future ready cities in the new digital world.

du has positioned itself as one of the leading digital telcos with up-to-date smart solutions and strategic technology partnerships. At GITEX Global 2022, du will showcase closer-to-reality concepts through interactive exhibits and demos that will bolster digital lifestyles and further drive the smart city agenda. Some of its showcases at the event will dive into the realm of digital twin opportunities, Augmented Reality, Internet of Things (IoT), Metaverse, Blockchain, NFT and robotics.

Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer at du said: “The UAE’s technological transformation is reshaping society, culture, industry, and government on every level. As most industries accelerate their digital journeys, it is an imperative to keep up with quickening shifts in the dynamic technology landscape. du’s advanced showcase at GITEX Global 2022 will not only highlight cutting-edge new solutions, but also elevate our current partner ecosystem to deliver on tomorrow’s requirements in line with the UAE’s innovation agenda.”

As a steadfast supporter of the UAE government’s digital transformation goals, du is pioneering smart concepts with advanced technologies and industry partnerships to spearhead innovation. du’s digital agenda and strategy of leading innovation across the industry has manifested in futuristic solutions for governments, enterprises and consumers alike.

The du stand will be located at Sheikh Saeed Hall during GITEX Global from October 10 to 14 at the Dubai World Trade and Exhibition Center.

