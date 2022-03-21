du is offering a wide range of flexible options for Samsung’s new flagship devices starting at AED 130/month



du Power Plan users will also get 3 months for free on their device instalment plan when purchasing the S22 starting at AED 130/month

Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), today announced that the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra are available for purchase through du stores across the UAE and online channels. The Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra were designed with outstanding battery capabilities, and revolutionary camera features together to power your every need, creative expression and interact seamlessly with your busiest moments.

The new Galaxy S22 series is available in the following colors: Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green. Unique to the Galaxy S22 and S22+ is the Pink Gold color, whereas the Galaxy S22 Ultra also comes in Burgundy. The Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ come with two storage options, 128 GB or 256 GB, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra is available in 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB.

Galaxy S22 and S22+

From work to home, Galaxy S22 and S22+ are designed to power you through even the busiest days. Galaxy S22 is built with a robust all-day battery and 25W super-fast charging that never slows you down, and Galaxy S22+ features a super powerful battery that can last even longer than a day on a single charge, and supports 45W super-fast charging. With Nightography features for smoother, clearer nighttime video and photos, we set out to take your creativity to another level, starting with your smartphone camera, while also powered by advanced VDIS technology which minimizes shakiness, so you get smooth, sharp footage even when you’re on the move. Both devices come equipped with a Dynamic AMOLED 2X adaptive 120Hz display, designed for the best in gaming and watching. Secured by Samsung’s powerful Knox Vault security platform, the Galaxy S22 Series also introduces several new security features, including ARM micro architecture, which prevents cyberattacks that target your operating system and memory. In terms of hardware, the Galaxy S22 and S22+ are the first S Series models made with Armor Aluminum – the strongest aluminum in the industry. As our most eco-conscious device ever, the Galaxy S22 Series pioneers mobile technology while supporting our planet, with 100% recycled paper used for the packaging, which includes a protective film made from recycled plastic. Every case is also designed with UL-certified, eco-conscious materials – such as recycled post-consumer plastics or bio-based substances.

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S22 Ultra sets a new standard for what a smartphone can be. For the first time in the S Series, Galaxy’s signature S Pen comes built-in so you can write and draw on Galaxy S22 Ultra’s expansive screen and enjoy a more realistic pen-to-paper feel. Galaxy S22 Ultra’s camera ensures you get the best possible images and video, whether conferencing for work, watching movies or staying connected to your loved ones. And with Galaxy S22 Ultra’s advanced Nightography features, your creativity doesn’t stop just because it gets dark. The Galaxy S22 Ultra boasts a quadruple-lens camera with 100X Space Zoom, and powerful dual-tele lens gets you even closer to the action with total clarity. Photography enthusiasts and pros can take full advantage of Galaxy S22 Ultra’s Expert RAW app . The DSLR-like experience helps you tailor pictures and videos to look exactly the way you want, using comprehensive in-camera editing tools that let you modify shutter speed, exposure level, and more. Its expansive and bright display represents mobile technology at its best. Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with the first-ever Galaxy S battery that lasts for more than a day and with 45W super-fast charging, you

can record for 54 minutes or stream 4 episodes of your favorite series – all after a 10-minute charge. This is the most powerful Ultra device we’ve ever made unlocking totally new mobile experiences.

du’s 24-month contract offers a wide range of flexible options. Samsung Galaxy S22 with 128 GB will start at AED 130/month or for AED 140/month for the 256 GB option. The Samsung Galaxy S22+ is available in 128 GB for AED 155/month or for AED 165/month with 256 GB. Finally, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has three options, either 128 GB AED for 190/month or 256 GB AED 210/month and 512 GB for AED 220/month. du Power Plan users will also be able to get 3 months for free on their device instalment plan when purchasing the Samsung Galaxy S22 starting at AED 130/month.

Device Instalment Plans are with a minimum term of 12 or 24 months.

To learn more, visit www.du.ae or www.samsung.com



