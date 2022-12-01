Dubai, UAE: The UAE is a melting pot of different people, cultures and ideas. For this reason, du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has joined the Emirati community in unison #ThroughTheEyesOfTheEmirates to celebrate the 51st anniversary of the UAE on its National Day. Under its National Day campaign “Through the eyes of the Emirates”, du wishes to extend its outmost gratitude towards people from all over the world who co-exist and co-create in the UAE and play such a key role in contributing towards its unique culture. By way of offering distinguished customer-centric contributions, du hopes to make the UAE’s National Day in 2022 that much special.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO, du, said: “We are one with the UAE in its 51st year as we celebrate all the different points of view that this nation so fondly brings together. This very quality is what makes the UAE so unique, a place where our communities can experience tolerance, unity, mutual respect and understanding. This is supported by an intergenerational exchange of genuine memories, ideas and a sense of community can be fostered naturally home away from home. As we all come in unison today, the National Day is a reminder that we are blessed in the UAE, and grateful to His inspiring leadership, as we step into the Next 50.”

To mark the UAE’s 51st anniversary, du has announced a 51GB free national data allowance for its consumer and enterprise customers to enjoy for 7 days upon redeeming it by December 5th at the latest. Postpaid customers will have to opt-in through digital channels such as the duApp and MyAccount. The offer is also available to all prepaid customers upon recharging AED30 and above, and for enterprises customers when recharging AED25 and above. Home customers can also avail from today 50% discount on select VOD titles. More information on National Day offers can be found on the du website du.ae/UAE51.

