Dubai, UAE: In celebration of International Girls in ICT Day, du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunication Company (EITC), engaged students at GEMS Wellington Silicon Oasis with a number of activities aimed at inspiring and guiding them into careers in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industry. In addition, du highlighted efforts in improving gender balance in the ICT industry as the first GCC telco to achieve 20% women representation at board level.

The team conducted an interactive poll and relayed interesting and helpful information about working in the telecom sector, as well as the exciting future of technology to the students aged 16 to 18 years. Expert speakers at the exclusive event included Dr. Alia Al Serkal, Head of People Learning & Growth who represented du’s Gender Balance Council, Noora Nasser, Project Manager - Transition & Transformation on behalf of the Youth Council and Noura Almatrooshi, Manager – New Business & Innovation Marketing Operations.

The International Girls in ICT Day under this year’s theme “Digital Skills for Life” is supported by the International Telecommunication Union - United Nations specialized agency for ICT. du also supports the UN Sustainable Development Goals, two of which relate to diversity and inclusion, these are goal #5 – gender equality – and goal #10 – reducing inequalities. To deliver on the equality agenda, du’s Gender Balance Council empowers women and promotes equality and inclusion within the organisation in line with the UAE agenda and international best practices.

