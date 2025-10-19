du's participation introduces new technological pillars including sovereign cloud, AI GPU as a service, robotics, and smart communities that reinforce its AI-first leadership position.

du highlighted integrated AI-ready technology stack while announcing strategic partnerships with TDRA, Dubai International Airports, Dubai Taxi and Sharjah International Airport

Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, successfully concluded its participation at GITEX Global 2025, positioning itself as the UAE's strategic sovereign AI partner under the theme "AI's not just the future. With us, it shapes your next step." The company's showcase aligned with the UAE's National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, spotlighting how AI can be made tangible, practical, and human-centric through integrated digital solutions. du also participated in the Dubai Digital Authority (DDA) stand as part of its commitment to supporting national digital transformation initiatives.

As the only company in the region offering a complete AI-ready technology stack, du presented a unified foundation that addresses critical market challenges where organizations struggle to deploy AI effectively due to limited compute capacity or fragmented integration. du's end-to-end approach combines 5G+ connectivity, GPU-powered liquid-cooled data centers, sovereign cloud infrastructure, and the National Hybrid AI Platform into one cohesive system that ensures scalability, security, and sovereignty.

Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer at du, said: "Our participation at GITEX Global 2025 is in line with du's transformation from a traditional telecom operator to the UAE's AI strategic partner. Through our integrated AI-ready technology stack and ecosystem approach, we are actively shaping an AI-driven future. Our differentiated offering combines governance, intelligence, and infrastructure to deliver practical AI solutions that address real industry challenges while maintaining the sovereignty and security of the UAE."

Central to du's GITEX presence was the unveiling of its visionary AI Park in Dubai – a 440 thousands square meter development in Warsan that will establish one of the Middle East's most advanced AI ecosystems. The AI Park will feature multiple liquid-cooled hyperscale data centers delivering up to 1 GW of capacity, enabling the most demanding AI workloads in a sovereign and fully compliant environment. Beyond infrastructure, the park is designed to host AI research laboratories, start-up incubators, and a sovereign hybrid AI production and compute cluster, accelerating sovereign AI innovation across the region.

du's industry-specific AI deployments showcased practical applications across transportation, maritime operations, and digital infrastructure. The Future of Transportation highlighted how 5G-A network slicing provides premium connectivity across cars, metro systems, and aircraft, creating safer mobility experiences while supporting the UAE's vision for smart cities and autonomous transportation networks. The maritime connectivity showcase, developed in partnership with Elcome as a Tier 1 Starlink Authorized Reseller, to achieve a world -first milestone transforming maritime connectivity, demonstrated seamless transitions between satellite and terrestrial networks, ensuring operational continuity and enhanced safety communications for vessels operating in UAE waters.

In addition, du announced significant partnerships that demonstrate real-world applications of its sovereign AI capabilities. The company inked an exclusive partnership with Dubai International Airports to provide Managed Wi-Fi and Wired Internet Services across Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC), enhancing connectivity for millions of travelers through advanced network management and real-time analytics. Similarly, the successful deployment of du's advanced 5G+ network at Sharjah International Airport marked a significant milestone as the first of its kind in the UAE, delivering high connectivity speeds and seamless coverage throughout all terminals.

du’s partnership with Dubai Taxi represents the first full-scale modernization initiative on a sovereign national hypercloud, optimizing DTC core systems through high-speed compute, autonomous databases, and AI-ready infrastructure while reinforcing data sovereignty and digital autonomy. Additionally, du's framework agreement with the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), enabling critical workload hosting on infrastructure that meets the highest standards of security, scalability, and availability.

du's GITEX showcase spotlighted du's approach to AI transformation addresses the critical gap between AI vision and reality. Offering co-created solutions to government and enterprise sectors, du delivers measurable impact through practical applications ranging from sovereign cloud hosting to predictive analytics and secure AI platforms. This unified foundation positions du as the trusted partner capable of advancing the UAE's AI-driven economy while delivering the nation's digital future through operational and technological excellence that sets new regional standards.

