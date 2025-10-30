Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced a collaboration with Hyperfusion, introducing an innovative Generative AI video analytics solution powered by advanced connectivity. The new service combines du's robust 5G network infrastructure with Hyperfusion's advanced high-performance computing and generative AI capabilities to deliver enterprise customers an unprecedented video intelligence solution. This enables businesses to harness the power of AI to transform how they analyze, understand, and act upon video content in real-time.

Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer at du said: "Our collaboration with Hyperfusion represents a significant milestone in our AI transformation journey. Through Hyperfusion's cutting-edge generative AI capabilities, we are empowering our enterprise customers with tools that don't just analyze video content – they understand it, learn from it, and help businesses make smarter decisions faster than ever before."

The solution leverages du's advanced 5G (5G+) connectivity to ensure seamless, low-latency processing of video analytics, making it ideal for enterprise applications across security, retail, manufacturing, and smart city initiatives.

Quentin Reyes, Chief Executive Officer, Hyperfusion, said: "We're excited to partner with du to bring our advanced AI video analytics capabilities to the UAE market. du's superior 5G+ network infrastructure provides the perfect foundation for our high-performance computing solutions. Together, we're creating a solution that sets new standards for what's possible in video intelligence and enterprise AI applications across the GCC region."

The new solution offers a powerful suite of capabilities designed to enhance video and image analysis. It features advanced object recognition for precise identification of items and actions across various media formats, and intelligent content summarization that automatically generates concise overviews of video content. Leveraging natural language processing, users can interact with the system using conversational queries to extract specific insights or patterns. Additionally, a customizable alert system allows users to set personalized notifications based on tailored search criteria, ensuring timely and relevant updates.

Hyperfusion is recognized as a leader in high-performance computing and generative AI solutions across the GCC, specializing in secure solutions for AI and ML projects. The company exclusively partners with global AI leaders to provide cutting-edge cloud compute capabilities tailored to specific industry needs. du's AI-powered video analytics service will be available to enterprise customers, offering them competitive advantages through enhanced operational intelligence and automated decision-making capabilities.

About du

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.

About Hyperfusion

Hyperfusion is the GCC’s sovereign AI neo-cloud, providing at-scale, low-latency GPU infrastructure and outcome-driven AI services for enterprises, media companies, and public sector organizations across the Middle East and Europe.