Du will ensure that all technical graduate trainees under the Future X programme will pursue Cisco certification, equipping them with essential, job-ready skills that meet the new global industry standards.

Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, has become the first telecommunications operator in the region offering access to the prestigious Cisco Networking Academy. This initiative aligns with the vision of Emiratization, supporting the UAE's direction by nurturing and developing local talent through high-quality training in critical fields such as AI, programming, cybersecurity, networking, and data science.

The Cisco certification program is part of du's talent and development programme and Future X initiative which aims to foster the technical skills focusing on young Emiratis and prepare them for future challenges and opportunities in the tech-driven economy. This transformative journey kicked off with an impressive inaugural cohort, celebrating 14 Emirati graduates who have successfully earned their Cisco certifications. With a significant surge in participation, the program's reach has expanded to include 52 UAE Nationals in its upcoming cohort.

Fatema Al Afeefi, Chief People & Impact Officer (Acting) at du said: "Our robust partnership with the Cisco Networking Academy underscores du's dedication to not just employing local talent, but empowering our people to lead and innovate in the field of technology. The specialized training tracks in AI, Programming, Cybersecurity, and Networking are crafted to meet the dynamic needs of our digital economy, positioning the UAE as a global hub for technology and innovation."

The Cisco certification program offered by du spans three specialized tracks tailored to equip participants with essential skills for the tech industry. In the Cybersecurity Track, learners acquire a solid foundation in understanding cybersecurity essentials, including how to identify threats, monitor suspicious network activities, and establish stringent security protocols. The Networking Track delves into the fundamentals of hardware, operating systems, and network security, utilizing Cisco technologies to train participants in building and maintaining networks. The Programming Track is designed for beginners and covers Python programming, the Internet of Things, and REST APIs, providing comprehensive programming knowledge that culminates in practical, job-ready skills. Each track is crafted to align with industry standards and empower Emiratis with the competencies needed to thrive in a global tech environment.

The enthusiasm and commitment shown by the program's graduates reflect the high standards and aspirations of Emirati youth, driven to excel in the global technology arena. du's initiative not only contributes to the talent development within the UAE but also strategically prepares the workforce to play an active role in achieving the nation's visionary objectives in the technology sector.

