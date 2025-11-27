Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced the launch of its 54th UAE Eid Al Etihad campaign under the theme “United in our love for the nation.” The campaign pays tribute to the deep emotional bond that people across the Emirates share with the UAE—one that is renewed each year on Union Day.

As part of the campaign, du has released a new Eid Al Etihad video that celebrates the enduring love people hold for the UAE—an affection passed down through generations. The video tells the story of an Emirati named Zayed, born on the first Union Day in 1971, whose life journey unfolds in parallel with the nation’s own evolution. From childhood memories, marked by early Union Day celebrations, to adulthood shaped by the country’s rapid progress, his milestones reflect the UAE’s transformation from its founding years to the innovations shaping its future.



Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO at du, said: “As we celebrate the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad, we are reminded that what unites us is far greater than what sets us apart. Our love for this nation is shared across generations, cultures, and communities. This year’s campaign, ‘United in our love for the nation,’ honours that collective spirit—one that has shaped the UAE’s achievements and continues to guide its future. At du, we are proud to celebrate the values that bring us together and to connect the people who call this nation home.”

The video intertwines heritage with modernity, blending intimate family moments with sweeping national scenes to evoke a sense of unity, pride, and continuity. Rich, cinematic visuals and a poetic narrative connect past, present, and future—showing how every generation carries forward the same unwavering love for the nation. It is a tribute to the values that have defined the Emirates since its earliest days and continue to inspire its path forward.

The campaign will run across digital channels, social platforms, and nationwide touchpoints, inviting the community to reflect on the values, unity, and shared pride that define the UAE’s journey.

The full campaign video can be viewed here: United in our love for the nation

About du

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.

http://du.ae