Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced a partnership with FreeMove Alliance, the global mobile telecommunications alliance between Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telia, and TIM. du is the first in the region to partner with FreeMove, marking a significant enhancement in its service offerings to multinational corporations (MNCs). The collaboration aims to expand accessibility to premier telecommunication services worldwide, ensuring MNCs have the best possible support as they navigate global markets.

Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer at du, said: "We are thrilled to join forces with the FreeMove Alliance, marking a milestone in our journey to provide comprehensive global connectivity solutions. This partnership will help us enhance our service portfolio and strengthens our mission to serve the international business community with unparalleled telecommunications support."

The partnership heralds an exciting expansion of FreeMove Alliance's reach into the Middle Eastern market, offering substantial benefits to both the alliance's operators and their international clientele engaging in business activities within the region. Furthermore, it propels du into the global arena, enabling the company to grant its multinational customers unparalleled access to some of the foremost mobile networks and services across Europe and globally, all while maintaining a robust relationship with their trusted telecommunications partner.

Selma Avdagic Tisljar, General Manager of FreeMove Alliance, said: “We are very excited to welcome du as part of our alliance, a trusted partner that will help us strengthen our presence in the Middle East and ensure that our multinational customers enjoy seamless, top-notch mobile connectivity.”

Through this partnership, du extends FreeMove Alliance's influence in the Middle East, creating a gateway for enhanced global connectivity. du’s multinational customers can tap into the elite tier-one operators in Europe and the USA, benefitting from FreeMove Alliance’s expansive global network. In addition, customers will gain from the alliance’s advanced enterprise mobility solutions, offering centralized management benefits and comprehensive global business support.

About du

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.

About FreeMove Alliance

Established in 2003, FreeMove Alliance is the mobile telecommunications alliance between Deutsche Telekom, Orange, TIM and Telia. It serves as a mobile services hub that helps multinationals to optimize their investment in mobile connectivity by offering global access to the most reliable networks though a central point of management. FreeMove Alliance promotes the power of global mobility by enabling collaboration between multinational companies and local operators. It offers best-in-class connectivity across 90% of its footprint via its members’ award-winning networks, as well as streamlined commercial arrangements, dedicated account support and value-added services in more than 125 countries.