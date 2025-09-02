Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced its prestigious line-up of sponsors and partners for the third edition of Envision, taking place on Tuesday, 9th September 2025 at Atlantis The Royal. Guided by the theme ‘AI progress begins when leaders and technology align.’ Envision 2025 will unite the UAE’s government leaders, municipalities, tech innovators, and global industry experts to accelerate the nation’s transition into AI-enabled smart communities.

Oracle joins as Host Sponsor, bringing its global expertise in cloud and AI technologies and sovereign AI capabilities to the UAE’s technology ecosystem. Cisco steps in as Platinum Partner, underscoring its commitment to advancing the nation’s digital landscape. HPE, Huawei, Akamai Technologies and CyberKnight collaborate as Gold Partners, delivering cutting-edge technologies to accelerate innovation. Dell Technologies, Fortinet, Accenture, Hexaware, and Palo Alto Networks participate as Silver Partners, reinforcing resilience across AI and cybersecurity. Meanwhile, Equinix and Joy Smart Technologies join as Bronze Partners, strengthening the collaborative spirit driving the UAE’s AI and cloud transformation.

Jasim Al Awadi, Chief ICT Officer at du, said: "Envision 2025 is more than a technology event – it’s a national platform where the UAE’s future shapers come together to align vision, innovation, and execution. Our sponsors and partners are essential to advancing the nation’s AI-first future, delivering secure, scalable, and sovereign digital solutions that power smart communities, boost the economy, and enrich lives. Together, we are laying the groundwork for a digitally empowered and sustainable UAE."

Miguel Vega, Senior Vice President, Database Platform & Cloud Infrastructure - Middle East, Turkey and Africa at Oracle, said: "Oracle is proud to collaborate with du for Envision 2025, an influential platform for shaping the UAE’s AI landscape. Our focus this year will be on advancing sovereign AI and cloud capabilities to help the nation’s public and private sectors unlock new levels of innovation, security, and efficiency. By combining Oracle’s technology and AI leadership with du’s national reach and expertise, we aim to accelerate the adoption of AI-powered digital transformation across key industries."

With an agenda spanning AI Data Centres, Sovereign Cloud, Generative & Agentic AI, AI GPU as a Service, Industry 4.0, Advanced Robotics, and Cloud Computing, Envision 2025 will showcase the latest technologies, foster strategic alliances, and ignite dialogue to propel the UAE towards its National AI Strategy goals.

About du

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.