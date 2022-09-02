Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has announced an exclusive offer to honor and empower UAE teachers to communicate and educate in their respective institutions. Designed specifically to meet their professional and personal requirements, the plan will offer teachers value for money, flexibility to educate out of class and connectivity in remote areas.

du’s Educator’s Offer delivers benefits, including open data on whitelisted educational websites and national, international minutes. du’s exclusive plans are designed for educators with benefits that are tailored to meet all their day-to-day communication needs. All UAE teaching professionals can avail the benefits of Educator’s Offer when subscribing to Business and Government plans through du website or retail stores.

About du

