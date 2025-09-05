Comprehensive sessions aim to elevate business transformation through strategic AI partnerships and digital sovereignty initiatives to enhance competitive advantage and innovation.

Zuckerberg will deliver inspirational keynote as honorary guest

Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, has announced the agenda and speakers-line up for the third edition of ‘Envision 2025’, with the entrepreneur and investor Randi Zuckerberg, as the event honorary guest. Scheduled under the theme "AI progress begins when leaders and technology align," Envision 2025 will bring together prominent national leaders, global technology experts, and key decision-makers to discuss and strategize on positioning Dubai as a globally competitive and productive AI-first city.

Envision 2025 promises an in-depth and transformative exploration of the AI-driven future with opening remarks from Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, positioning du as your strategic AI partner in the UAE "beyond the core ambitions." The conference will feature a comprehensive overview of Dubai's aims to create a globally competitive AI-first city, complemented by leadership insights from du's Chief ICT Officer, Jasim Al Awadi, on "Leadership in the AI Era: From Ambition to Action."

Jasim AlAwadi, Chief ICT Officer at du said: "Through Envision 2025, we aim to showcase how strategic AI partnerships can drive transformation beyond traditional boundaries. The event focuses on translating AI ambitions into actionable strategies that align with Dubai's vision of becoming a globally competitive AI-first city, fostering innovation that goes beyond core expectations."

Mid-morning discussions pivot to rethinking digitalisation for an AI-first world in a signature CEO panel featuring Fahad Al Hassawi, H.E. Amer Sharaf from DESC, and Migel Vega from Oracle. This sets the stage for critical conversations around digital sovereignty with Oracle's Badr Tharwat, exploring how UAE entities can unlock cloud potential while ensuring sovereignty, and cybersecurity insights from Cisco's Guillaume De Saint Marc on the intersection of Cybersecurity, Cloud and AI.

The agenda features innovative sessions including a fireside chat with Maha the humanoid, exploring humanoid robots as part of the future workforce, and comprehensive panels on AI's organizational impact covering ethics, principles, data governance, IT and talent considerations. The conference highlights collaborative advantages in AI and cloud services with Huawei's Faisal Ameer Malik, as he discusses how shaping the future of AI and Cloud is at the core of digital transformation.

"The Envision 2025 Agenda represents a strategic roadmap for organizations and nations looking to establish AI-first capabilities," added AlAwadi at du. "With insights from global technology leaders, the conference provides a comprehensive framework for translating AI strategy into tangible results."

A standout research session will unveil an exclusive whitepaper from MIT Sloan Management Review Middle East, in collaboration with du, titled "What does it truly take to become AI-first? Translating strategy into reality." This research explores the foundational systems required to enable AI at scale, focusing on sovereign cloud, compute, intelligent networks, and hyperscale data environments.

The packed agenda features industry experts from Oracle, Cisco, Huawei, Dell, HPE, Accenture, and other leading organizations, Envision 2025 is designed to explore and maximize the potential of AI-first strategies for organizational and societal advancement. Aligning with the UAE's vision for digital transformation and AI leadership, the conference aims to set new benchmarks in strategic AI implementation across sectors.

About du

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.