Dubai, UAE: – du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has teamed up with Ookla, a global leader in connectivity intelligence, to provide a superior customer experience. The partnership will see Ookla providing its comprehensive suite of solutions to du.

du will leverage Ookla's industry-leading solutions to gain valuable insights into network performance, coverage, and signal measurement data, as well as real-world consumer network experience. By harnessing these advanced tools, du aims to facilitate a differentiated experience for its customers across the UAE and further contribute to UAE’s worldwide leading position.

Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer at du said: "We are thrilled to partner with Ookla to augment our network performance and elevate the customer experience in the UAE. We will leverage powerful insights and data-driven solutions to ensure seamless connectivity and deliver superior network performance to our valued customers."

Under the terms of the agreement, Ookla will offer du its end-to-end solutions, providing global insights on quality of service (QoS) and quality of experience (QoE), thus enabling du to make informed decisions for network improvements. This partnership further solidifies du's dedication to providing a world-class network performance for its customers.

Stephen Bye, President and CEO of Ookla, a division of Ziff Davis, said: "Ookla's partnership with du underscores our commitment to working with providers to improve access to broadband services and deliver the best possible customer experience. We appreciate our partnership and work with du to improve its network and maintain the UAE's position as the fastest country for mobile speeds on the Speedtest Global Index."

Through this collaboration, du aims to not only ensure seamless connectivity and deliver a superior network performance, but also contribute to the UAE's ranking as the fastest mobile market in the world.

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.

http://du.ae

About Ookla®

Ookla® is a global leader in connectivity intelligence that provides consumers, businesses, and other organizations with data-driven insights to improve networks and connected experiences. Ookla helps efficiently solve organizations’ biggest connectivity challenges and drive forward innovation.

Ookla is a division of Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD), a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity, and martech. Ookla’s world-renowned brands include Speedtest®, Downdetector®, Ekahau®, RootMetrics®, and more.