Innovative Approach to Transform and Digitally Enhance Customer Service Experiences to Redefine Stakeholder Engagement

Dubai, UAE – du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced a strategic partnership with the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) to launch the OneHCT project, transforming HCT’s contact center into a digital enhanced hub and developing it in line with the Global Star Rating System for Services. The announcement was made during GITEX Global 2024, where du is showcasing innovations under the theme "Global Collaboration to Forge the Future AI Economy."

The OneHCT project is a comprehensive three-year initiative designed to reimagine and digitally upgrade HCT’s contact center into a fully integrated, multichannel service hub. The scope of work includes integrating the center with HCT’s website and CRM, building an AI-based knowledge database, and launching a pilot phase to ensure smooth operations. The project will see the onboarding of new staff, training to manage over 80 services, and the implementation of advanced technologies such as automated workflows and AI-driven solutions. Continuous improvements will be made through performance analysis, regular training, and the adoption of new automation tools, ensuring that HCT’s contact center consistently meets the highest standards of service excellence.

Dr. Faisal Alayyan, HCT President and CEO, stated that the collaboration with du on the OneHCT project aims to fulfill HCT's vision for institutional digital transformation and to develop a unified and efficient communication platform that encompasses all services for various public segments interacting with HCT, including students, graduates, parents, service providers, and stakeholders. The platform will adhere to new standards ensuring quality and speed while also enhancing follow-up, evaluation, and continuous development based on future needs. He noted that this partnership with du will leverage its expertise in managing call centers and delivering services using the latest technologies, including advanced technology and artificial intelligence.

OneHCT marks a major milestone for HCT, placing the institution at the forefront of digital transformation in education. The project is being delivered in partnership with industry leaders such as Teleperformance and du, bringing top-tier expertise in project management and technology deployment.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, said, "We are thrilled to collaborate with HCT on this transformative project. By leveraging our technological expertise, we aim to revolutionise the educational contact center experience, setting new standards for service excellence. This partnership highlights our shared commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional service."

Through OneHCT, HCT's contact center will go beyond traditional operations by adopting new systems and platforms that allow for continuous enhancements. This transformation empowers HCT to independently develop and integrate future innovations, ensuring long-term service excellence.

Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Deputy Director of Shared Services at HCT, explained that the "One HCT" project with "du" is designed to turn the contact center into a fully automated self-service platform, ensuring efficient communication that meets global standards. With over 27,000 students, staff, graduates, parents, and service providers, this shift is a major challenge.

Since the project's start, a contact center was set up in Dubai, following strict quality and security standards. The staff received top-level training to handle various services professionally. The center now operates 24/7 to meet stakeholder needs.

Al Nuaimi added that HCT is using the latest technology to improve the customer experience, making it faster and more efficient. The first phase includes self-services through the contact center and WhatsApp, allowing students to access services without staff. The project continues to evolve with ongoing improvements.

By digitally transforming its contact center, HCT aims to redefine stakeholder engagement and set new benchmarks for service excellence in the educational sector.