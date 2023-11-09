Dubai, UAE – du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), and Dubai Silicon Oasis, the special economic zone for knowledge and innovation and a member of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), today announced their partnership to expand the smart services offered at Dubai Digital Park. This collaboration aims to contribute to Dubai Digital Park’s status as Dubai’s first integrated smart city, and enable a transformative digital experience for its residents, visitors, and employees.

Leveraging du’s technology, Dubai Digital Park will add more than 20 smart services to its existing portfolio of 60 services. The new smart services will enable DSO to shatter traditional silos of information, embracing an innovative model that creates a holistic, responsive, and integrated platform for district management and continuous improvement at DDP.

Jasim Al Awadi, Chief ICT Officer (Acting), du said: “As a digital telco, du has been at the forefront of driving digital transformation in the UAE. We firmly believe that the infrastructure is the backbone of any successful project, and in the case of Dubai Digital Park, it plays a crucial role in enabling a truly connected and smart city. Our partnership with Dubai Silicon Oasis is a testament to our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that will not only enhance Dubai Digital Park, but also the overall quality of life for residents and visitors of Dubai.”

The Smart Community Services Development of Dubai Digital Park will revolutionize everyday living. Featuring advanced technologies, services will include signage and wayfinding screens, smart parking solutions, smart access, wireless sensing networks, and a comprehensive community portal services among many others.

Abduljalil Mohammad Al Abbasi, Senior Vice President - Planning & Design at DIEZ said: “We remain keen at DIEZ on collaborating with key partners to offer our business partners and stakeholders best-in-class services and solutions that streamline their interaction with their surroundings. Through our collaboration with du to enable a transformative digital experience for entrepreneurs, employees, residents, and visitors in DDP at DSO, we aim to fulfil our promise of providing world class smart services that are in line with DDP’s status as Dubai’s first integrated smart city.”

As Dubai gears up to host the United Nations Climate Change Conference 2023 (COP28), Abduljalil emphasized that DSO’s overall digitalization drive is aimed at boosting efficiency, in line with the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative.

Under the collaboration, du oversaw the end-to-end functional delivery of key components, including on-premise co-location space and servers for data hosting, fixed network structures, fibre connections, Wi-Fi UAE, teleworking capabilities, and WSN Sensors for monitoring various aspects such as noise levels, air quality, water quality, flood, weather, and traffic. Additionally, voice communication services (IP telephony) will be seamlessly integrated.

To ensure efficient district management and operations, du implemented enterprise energy management solutions, an Operations Management System (OMS), reporting and analytics capabilities, enterprise application integration, a network management system, and an Integrated Building Management System (IBMS).