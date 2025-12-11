Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China Telecom Global (CTG), a tier 1 player in the global telecom industry, renowned for its extensive infrastructure and pivotal role in advancing international connectivity and technological innovation. The signing marks a significant milestone in bringing world-class telecommunications innovation to the UAE market. The strategic partnership MoU outlines collaboration across multiple cutting-edge technology areas including advanced video services, connected car solutions, autonomous networks, voice services, roaming services, and travel e-SIM capabilities. The partnership will focus on identifying and implementing technologies that can deliver immediate value to UAE customers while laying the groundwork for more advanced future collaborations.

Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer at du, said: "This partnership with China Telecom Global represents our commitment to bringing world-class innovation to the UAE by co-creating solutions that address the unique needs of our market while supporting the UAE's vision of becoming a global smart nation leader. We actively seek strategic alliances that amplify our ability to deliver cutting-edge services to our customers and support the UAE’s digital vision."

The partnership will focus on four key technological domains: advanced video services that leverage AI and big data to transform video streams into actionable intelligence for industry-specific solutions; connected car technology enabling smart vehicle connectivity and IoT integration; autonomous network solutions powered by AI-driven network management and optimization; voice service collaboration, enhanced roaming services providing seamless international connectivity, and travel e-SIM services offering digital-first mobile connectivity for travellers.

Mr. Ziyu DONG, General Manager of China Telecom Africa & Middle East, said: "We are excited to partner with du to bring China Telecom's extensive telecommunications expertise and innovative solutions to the UAE market. Leveraging our advanced network technologies and operational excellence with du's deep understanding of the UAE market, we can deliver cutting-edge telecommunications services that will accelerate the nation's smart city ambitions and enhance connectivity for millions of users."

China Telecom Global brings extensive expertise in telecommunications infrastructure and emerging technologies, making it an ideal partner for du's mission to advance the UAE's digital transformation journey. The agreement comes as the UAE continues to position itself as a global technology hub, with both companies committed to exploring innovative solutions and deploy new service offerings.

About du

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.

About China Telecom Global

As one of the largest telecom service providers in the world, China Telecom established its first overseas office in 2000 and founded "China Telecom Global Limited" in 2012, with its headquarters located in HKSAR. Currently, it has established its presence in 53 countries and regions, providing comprehensive and high-quality integrated information service solutions to international operators, multinational corporations, and worldwide customers.