ADGM and du are partnering to establish an innovation hub, accelerate digital transformation initiatives, develop the entrepreneurial ecosystem, and implement advanced cybersecurity measures to maximize the benefits of technology and innovation in Abu Dhabi.

Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), announced a strategic collaboration that marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of future business opportunities including joint ventures, product development, and the exploration of emerging technologies. Forged with a shared commitment to technological advancement and business growth, the collaboration brings together the strengths of ADGM, the international financial centre in Abu Dhabi, and du, a pioneer in providing cutting-edge telecommunications services.

In an effort to accelerate digital transformation initiatives, both ADGM and du aim to leverage their expertise and position as a global financial hub and telecommunications provider respectively. Collaborating on innovative technologies such as 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence will enhance operational efficiency and improve customer experiences.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du said: "du is proud to join forces with ADGM in this strategic collaboration. Our shared commitment to innovation and excellence aligns seamlessly, and together, we look forward to shaping the future of technology and business in the region. This collaboration is a testament to our dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions and fostering a thriving business ecosystem."

ADGM and du will work together to build a robust ecosystem that encourages entrepreneurship and supports businesses' growth in Abu Dhabi. With this collaboration, du aims to create a conducive environment for business to thrive and grow in Abu Dhabi by providing mobile managed and fixed service and innovative digital solutions.

Commenting on the collaboration, Salem Al Darei, CEO of ADGM Authority said: "We are excited about the possibilities that this collaboration brings. By combining ADGM's standing as a global financial hub with du's technological prowess, we are confident in our ability to drive innovation, create a conducive business environment, and unlock new opportunities for businesses in Abu Dhabi and beyond."

Recognizing the critical importance of cybersecurity in today's digital landscape, ADGM and du aim to implement advanced measures to protect businesses and individuals from evolving threats. This collaboration aims to ensure that the benefits of innovation and technology can be maximized while minimizing the risks involved.

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social, and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.

About Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) is the international financial centre (IFC) of the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, which opened for business on 21st October 2015. ADGM augments Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading financial centre and a business hub serving as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa, South Asia and the rest of the world.

Operating within an international regulatory framework based on direct application of The English Common Law, ADGM governs the entire Al Maryah Island and Al Reem Island which is designated as the financial free zone of Abu Dhabi.

ADGM is ranked as one of the most preferred top IFCs in the Middle East and Africa region and named MENA’s largest Fintech hub. Its progressive and inclusive business ecosystem gravitates toward global financial and non-financial institutions while leveraging synergies between ADGM and multiple jurisdictions positioned as one of the world’s most advanced, diverse and progressively governed financial hubs.

