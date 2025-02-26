Dubai, UAE – du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced another groundbreaking achievement in telecommunications with the successful deployment in its 5G-Advanced network (5G-A), marking a key step in the evolution of next-generation connectivity. This milestone solidifies du’s position as an industry innovator and marks UAE as the first country in the region to harness the transformative power of 5G-Advance Network under the leadership of TDRA.

du has successfully demonstrated state-of-the-art 5G Advanced technology by leveraging the combination of 5G Sub-3GHz and 5G U6GHz spectrum. The 5G Advanced solution marks a significant milestone in the evolution of mobile connectivity, providing enhanced throughput speed, lower latency and improved coverage in high-density environments. This achievement further strengthens du’s leadership in the 5G users especially delivering a peak data rate of 10.56 Gbps.

Despite the inherent coverage limitations of high-frequency bands (U6GHz), this innovative design has successfully bridged the gap, delivering a coverage experience comparable to Sub-3GHz while offering double bandwidth. This breakthrough not only overcomes traditional constraints but also unlocks a significant competitive advantage, enabling du to offer and capitalize on ultra-high capacity, faster speeds, and enhanced connectivity—all without compromising on network’s coverage quality.

Saleem AlBlooshi, Chief Technology Officer at du, said: "Achieving 10.56 Gbps speeds using a combination of 5G Sub-3GHz and 5G U6GHz is a monumental leap forward for du and for the telecommunications industry in the UAE. This milestone represents our ongoing efforts to deliver world-class connectivity and support the UAE’s vision of becoming a global leader in technology innovation. We are excited to continue pioneering the future of 5G and beyond."

du customers and services benefitting from 5G-Advanced Solution

5G-Advanced will deliver ultra-fast speeds, ensuring quicker download and upload rates, ideal for data-intensive applications such as 8K video streaming, video conferencing with zero buffering. Massive IOT deployments supporting real-time smart city applications and large-scale enterprise solutions will also get benefit from 5G-Advance network.

With improved network architecture, the new solution extends 5G coverage to areas with previously weak or inconsistent service, ensuring better connectivity in urban, suburban, and even rural locations. du’s 5G Home Wireless users can get benefit from this in future.

The 5G Advanced solution offers significantly reduced latency, ensuring real-time responsiveness for critical applications like autonomous vehicles, remote healthcare, and smart city infrastructure. Customers using augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), Instantaneous cloud gaming service will benefit with ultra-low latency.

The 5G-Advanced technology represents a major leap forward from standard 5G, offering enhanced performance in terms of speed, latency, and capacity. It integrates cutting-edge features like AI-powered automation, ultra-reliable low-latency communication (URLLC), and massive machine-type communication (mMTC), paving the way for groundbreaking applications across industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, automotive, and smart cities.

This significant achievement is part of du's ongoing efforts to lead the way in 5G deployment and advanced network capabilities. The company is actively working with global partners and regulatory bodies to expand 5G-Advance coverage and ensure that the UAE remains at the forefront of digital transformation.

