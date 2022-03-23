Dubai, United Arab Emirates: DTTcoins, the global crypto exchange launched by DTT Group, was awarded “Best Crypto Platform 2022’ at Crypto Expo Dubai 2022. The award ceremony was held on March 17th at Festival Arena, Dubai Festival City.

Commenting on the accolade, Walid Eid, DTT Group Managing Partner, said: “We are honored DTTcoins was named best crypto platform. It’s gratifying to see the hard work and investment we put into the development of DTTcoins get recognized by our peers the industry.”

He further added: “We have received outstanding feedback and witnessed phenomenal interest in DTTcoins from Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 visitors; and the main reason for that is because DTTcoins was designed with the traders’ in mind.; not only it guarantees the best prices, but it also offers a smooth trading experience with exceptional tools and support; as well as peace of mind by buying and selling cryptocurrency with a globally regulated and trusted broker.”

DTTcoins was established with a mission to transform the global crypto landscape, advance crypto adoption and empower the crypto trading community. With more than 100 coins to trade, state-of-the-art platform, free crypto wallet, competitive fees with institutional grade execution, and exceptional 24/7 multilingual support, DTTcoins was designed to meet the multitude of requirements from every type of trader, from beginner to institutional.

DTTcoins is part of DTT Group, a globally regulated and a globally recognized leader with more than 20 years of proven track record and successful experience in the financial markets industry.

About DTTcoins

DTTcoins, is a global crypto exchange established to provide crypto traders with the ultimate trading experience through its state-of-the-art platform, free crypto cabinet, competitive fees with institutional grade execution, and exceptional 24/7 multilingual support.

About DTT Group

DTT Group is a globally regulated and a globally recognized financial leader, with more than 20 years of proven track record and successful experience in the financial markets industry. With a 100-strong team spanning across 11 offices, Direct TT is the trusted financial partner, providing thousands of traders with the ultimate trading experience and a smooth-sailing journey to success.