Dubai, United Arab Emirates: DTT Group, a globally regulated and a globally recognized financial leader with over 20 years track record in the brokerage and fintech space, today announced that it has successfully raised $10 million in Series A funding round for its cryptocurrency exchange, DTTcoins.

With its mission to advance the global crypto landscape and its vision of creating blockchain solutions to empower the crypto community, the investment funding will be put towards DTTcoins’ global expansion plans as well as towards research and development to further enhance client solutions and develop new products.

Commenting on this occasion, Walid Ead, DTT Group Managing Partner, said: “The tremendous interest of our investors underscores their faith in DTTcoins and its parent company, DTT Group. With the initial funding and DTT Group’s experience, DTTcoins is poised to become one of the leading players in the crypto industry and decentralized finance.”

DTTcoins had its soft launch in Dubai in March 2022 to a massive critical success and has been crowned the ‘Best Crypto Platform 2022’ by affluent traders and industry experts. DTTcoins was highly praised for its state-of-the-art trading platform as well as its unique aggregator system, which produces the best buy and sell prices at any given time, with unprecedented low slippage.

Ead added: “For the past year, we have worked diligently to develop a crypto exchange that appeals to institutional traders as well as individual investors, which we meticulously designed based on traders’ experience. We aim to help them tackle all the challenges they have faced in the past with other crypto exchanges.”

Board Advisor, Michael Mirarchi, commented that a recent market study conducted by DTT Group identified the top three concerns crypto traders have when choosing their crypto exchange: fund security, reliable and knowledgeable customer support, and competitive pricing.”

“DTTcoins addresses all of these concerns and we believe this is what sets it apart from its competitors,” Mirarchi affirmed. “DTTcoins is part of DTT Group, a globally regulated broker and a trusted partner to more than 30,000 traders; which means our clients gets the value-added benefits of a global institution with a solid legacy in technology and brokerage services, in addition, with more than 100 employees across 11 worldwide offices, our clients receive exceptional dedicated customer support from DTT Group’s multilingual, in-country teams. Finally, with DTTcoins Aggregator platform and institutional grade execution, DTTcoins clients receive deep liquidity with unmatched low slippage.”

About DTTcoins

DTTcoins, is a global crypto exchange established to provide crypto traders with superior pricing and execution through its state-of-the-art platform, free crypto cabinet, competitive fees and exceptional 24/7 multilingual support.

About DTT Group

DTT Group is a globally regulated and a globally recognized financial leader, with more than 20 years of proven track record and experience in the financial markets industry. With a 100-strong team spanning across 11 offices, Direct TT is the trusted financial partner for traders globally, providing thousands of traders with robust technology, in-person customer support and over 1,000 financial instruments available for trading.