Urbi, a leading geo-intelligence company, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with LEAP 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the world's most attended tech event where attendees journey into new worlds, set to welcome more than 1,800 global tech exhibitors. Leveraging its expertise in digital twins, urban intelligence, and navigation, Urbi, as a strategic partner, will provide attendees with seamless indoor routing experiences, ensuring they can effortlessly explore the exhibition and maximize their engagement with the latest technologies and innovations.

Urbi’s participation as an exhibitor underscores its commitment to advancing geo-intelligence solutions and driving the development of regional smart cities.

Pavel Mochalkin, CEO of Urbi, emphasized, "Our collaboration with LEAP 2024 Riyadh signifies a significant step forward in our mission to redefine smart city navigation. We are excited to showcase our innovations and contribute to shaping the future of smart cities at this prestigious event."

Mohammed Al Beloushi, Deputy CEO of Urbi, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "Urbi's participation in LEAP 2024 Riyadh underscores our commitment to driving efficiency and innovation in smart city management. Urbi supports the development of cities with human-centric solutions in terms of mobility, urban planning, and navigation. Our strategic approach integrates innovation and technology evolution in transportation, demography, infrastructure, and logistics, ensuring cities are equipped to meet the evolving needs of their residents."

Urbi invites all attendees to visit our stand, H2.M40, in the Smart City and Mobility area from March 4 to 7, 2024. Come discover firsthand how our innovative solutions are shaping the future of smart city navigation and urban development. We look forward to welcoming you and engaging in insightful discussions on how Urbi can empower your city's journey toward a more sustainable and resilient future.

About Urbi: Urbi is a global leader in geo-intelligence, providing cutting-edge solutions for smart cities, urban planning, and navigation. With a focus on data accuracy and innovation, Urbi empowers governments and organizations to make informed decisions and optimize urban infrastructure. Learn more at urbi.ae