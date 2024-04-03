Dubai UAE: DRIFE, a leading Web3 Mobility infrastructure provider, and the first ride-hailing decentralized application to operate in India and the UAE, has announced its integration with Sui, a Layer 1 smart contract platform and Blockchain.

DRIFE with this move, aims to offer a seamless, simplified onboarding process for ride hailing users and ecosystem partners. The migration of DRIFE onto Sui Blockchain which was created by Mysten Labs, is a step in expanding the decentralized mobility infrastructure sector.

Sui streamlines the process for developers to launch their projects on the Sui platform as it eliminates technical barriers.

DRIFE Taxi 3.0 service is set to disrupt the Taxi 2.0 such as UBER, Lyft, and others. These companies pioneered the use of mobile apps to connect passengers and drivers conveniently and affordably, yet their centralization has slowly eroded the benefits, and earnings of drivers due to high commission rates, while controlling the price customers pay.

The company is entering the market offering an innovative, transparent, fair solution that empowers both drivers and riders. The DRIFE platform offers a zero-commission fee structure which allows drivers to earn more income and pass on the benefits to riders in the form of savings. Sui is the optimal blockchain platform for DRIFE as it offers low network fees, reduced transaction costs, and enhanced overall affordability for users.

Firdosh Sheikh, Founder of DRIFE states, “Given we are pioneering a decentralized ride-hailing application, a concept unprecedented, we required a strategic partner and a blockchain infrastructure that aligned seamlessly with our vision. Sui is the ideal choice due to its scalability, security and cost-effectiveness.”

DRIFE will utilize various features in SUI’s architecture including its ZKlogin which enables frictionless user interaction without necessitating intricate blockchain knowledge. Sheikh adds, “This aligns perfectly with our goal of creating a seamless user experience and lowering entry barriers. Moreover, SUI's scalability and speed are paramount, ensuring DRIFE can accommodate rapid growth and deliver real-time services efficiently.”

zkLogin, makes Web3 login as simple as signing in with familiar web credentials such as Google or Twitch. Sui continues to advance zkLogin, adding new providers and additional features such as multi-sig capability and more.

“Sui was created to provide a decentralized platform to support exactly the kind of innovative decentralized solution that DRIFE offers in its mobility infrastructure services,” said Dr. Greg Siourounis, Managing Director of the Sui Foundation. “It is extremely gratifying for the Sui community to see DRIFE leveraging zkLogin and other parts of Sui’s technology to address real challenges people face in their everyday lives.”

By leveraging SUI's technology, DRIFE is poised to deliver an unparalleled ride-hailing experience that is not only efficient and user-friendly but also cost-effective and scalable.

About DRIFE

DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering drivers, riders, and community developers. Drife plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions.

Official Website: https://www.drife.io

Telegram - https://t.me/Drife_officialchat

Twitter - https://twitter.com/Drife_official

Medium - https://blog.drife.io

Media Contact:

Lara Abdul Malak

lara@laraontheblock.com

About Sui

Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets.

With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences.

Media contacts: media@sui.io

About Mysten Labs

Mysten Labs is a team of leading distributed systems, programming languages, and cryptography experts whose founders were senior executives and lead architects of pioneering blockchain projects. The mission of Mysten Labs is to create foundational infrastructure for web3.