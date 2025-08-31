DUBAI, UAE – Dreame Technology, an international tech firm constantly seeking innovation and delivering new levels of daily life convenience for its global consumers, has officially opened its new flagship store at Mall of the Emirates (Unit No. G25, 1st Floor), marking another key milestone in the company’s Middle East and Africa (MEA) expansion.

Located in one of the region’s most prestigious shopping destinations, the store offers an immersive space for consumers to experience Dreame’s latest innovations — led by the H15 Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum, the world’s first with an AI-powered robotic arm for gap-free cleaning. This also marks Dreame’s first store in the Middle East to feature its upcoming TV product line, reflecting a broader category expansion in the region.

"The Middle East is a strategic growth engine for Dreame, playing a pivotal role in our global expansion. Our No.1 position in 18 markets — including the UAE — demonstrates the strength of our innovation-driven and premium-focused strategy. " said Toni Xia, President of Middle East & Africa, India, and Latin America at Dreame. "The new Mall of the Emirates flagship store is a cornerstone in building our presence in luxury retail hubs and accelerating our long-term growth across the MEA region."

"From the industry-first H15 Pro to our upcoming TV product line, Dreame is introducing its most advanced innovations to MEA consumers. Supported by a two-year warranty on eligible products and dedicated after-sales service centers in the UAE and KSA, we ensure premium quality is matched by premium service. We are also humbled to support the Rashid Center for People of Determination through a donation initiative launched during this opening — a reflection of Dreame’s belief that technology must serve communities, not just markets," said Johannes Mueller, Director of Middle East & Africa at Dreame.

At the heart of the launch event was the H15 Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum, Dreame’s flagship product designed to meet the evolving needs of high-end households in the UAE. As the brand sharpens its focus on intelligent hygiene and premium user experiences, the H15 Pro embodies Dreame’s commitment to redefining home cleaning through innovation.

This cutting-edge device features an immersive hot water self-cleaning system that soaks the brush in 240ml of 100°C clean water, delivering a deep rinse akin to a hot bath. With 98.3% more water output than the previous generation, it ensures a complete refresh of both the brush fibers and base. Controlled via app, the system offers three intelligent cleaning modes — Standard, Deep Clean, and Auto Adjust — making it especially suitable for families with young children or those prioritizing a bacteria-free home.

Another breakthrough lies in its AI-powered robotic arm, which intelligently detects and descends to clean tight front edges — effectively eliminating the 2cm blind spot left by traditional models. Activating in just 0.2 seconds, the arm maintains smooth, wall-safe motion while ensuring edge-to-edge coverage. It also helps reduce water stains during backward movement by keeping consistent ground contact and efficient scraping, making it ideal for homes with tight furniture layouts or baseboards prone to dust buildup.

As part of the store’s grand opening celebrations, Dreame announced a donation to the Rashid Center for People of Determination — a renowned Dubai-based institution supporting children with physical and cognitive challenges. This gesture reflects Dreame’s broader mission to use innovation not only to enhance daily life but to empower communities and support inclusive progress in every region it touches.

