Dubai, UAE – Dream Dubai has announced a new partnership with Tamara, the region’s leading Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) provider, aimed at simplifying and enhancing the customer journey by enabling users to split their payments into interest-free instalments on the Dream Dubai platform.

With Tamara’s integration, Dream Dubai users can shop from any campaign listed on the platform and benefit from greater financial flexibility by splitting payments over multiple instalments. By selecting Tamara at checkout, customers can enjoy a smoother, faster, and more accessible shopping experience, free from any fees or interest. This feature provides convenience and transparency while allowing users to dream big and win bigger with Dream Dubai.

Dream Dubai, by Dubai Economy & Tourism - DFRE, continuously seeks to elevate the consumer shopping journey through strategic innovations and partnerships. This step reinforces Dream Dubai’s commitment to making the platform more accessible, convenient, and rewarding for shoppers across the region.

Tamara is the region’s leading Buy Now, Pay Later platform, transforming how people shop and pay across the region. Backed by strong regional growth, it has become one of the most trusted platforms for flexible, customer-centric payment solutions in the GCC.

To learn more about Dream Dubai’s campaigns and initiatives, download dreamdubai.com/downloads.

About Dream Dubai

A project by Dubai Economy & Tourism – DFRE, Dream Dubai defies the belief that dreams are beyond reach by offering a user-friendly platform that fuses shopping and winning in one unique environment. Through the purchase of ‘Modesh Credit’ from campaigns that are either limited by time or quantity, customers receive complementary tickets to participate in prize draws to win amazing prizes and ‘money can’t buy’ experiences.

About Tamara

Tamara is the leading Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) provider in the GCC. It empowers people to shop and pay on their terms—with flexibility, transparency, and no hidden fees. More than a payment method, Tamara is a movement toward financial freedom designed to put people first and help them turn everyday purchases into meaningful possibilities.

Serving millions of users and partnering with thousands of global and regional brands, including SHEIN, Jarir, IKEA, noon, and Amazon, Tamara has become a trusted part of the modern shopping experience in the region.

Headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Tamara is the country’s first fintech unicorn — a symbol of homegrown innovation with global ambition. Backed by world-class investors such as Sanabil Investments (a wholly owned company by the Public Investment Fund), SNB Capital, and Checkout.com, Tamara is shaping the future of finance in the region and beyond.