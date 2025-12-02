Manama, the Kingdom of Bahrain: Dragon City Bahrain, the largest wholesale and retail shopping destination in the Kingdom of Bahrain, is proud to announce the launch of its upgraded Wi-Fi network, making it the first public venue in Bahrain to offer Wi-Fi 7. In collaboration with Batelco by Beyon and powered by Huawei’s pioneering technology, this initiative signifies a milestone in Dragon City Bahrain’s digital evolution, transforming the mall into a smart, connected environment that sets new standards for speed, reliability, and user experience.

The deployment of Wi-Fi 7 introduces a host of advanced features including lightning-fast multi-gigabit speeds that enable instant downloads, seamless 4K and 8K video streaming, and ultra-responsive online services. The network’s superior reliability and low latency are ideal for immersive experiences such as cloud gaming, augmented and virtual reality applications, and high-definition video conferencing, ensuring a smooth and engaging experience for all users. Additionally, the Wi-Fi 7’s massive capacity, supported by Multi-Link Operation (MLO) and wider 320 MHz channels, guarantees stable and swift connections for thousands of visitors, even during peak hours, paving the way for future innovations in smart retail and digital engagement.

Customers will also be able to access reliable streaming, real-time navigation, in addition to interactive digital services within the mall, enriching their overall engagement. Meanwhile, tenants of the mall will experience stronger business connectivity, facilitating smooth daily operations and access to advanced smart retail tools.

Aligning with national goals for future-ready infrastructure, this launch marks a significant step in digital innovation. The new Wi-Fi 7 enhances connectivity for both businesses and visitors, empowering the mall to provide a smarter, faster, and more engaging retail and entertainment experience. As the Kingdom embraces next-generation connectivity, Dragon City Bahrain stands at the forefront of the digital future.

Visit Dragon City Bahrain during working hours from 10 am to 10 pm (10 am to 12 midnight on Thursdays and Fridays). For more information, please call (+973 77909077).

