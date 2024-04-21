Manama, the Kingdom of Bahrain: Dragon City Bahrain announced its latest raffle campaign, “Shop & Win”, offering shoppers the chance to win and enjoy an unmatched shopping experience.

Starting from April 18, 2024, to May 18, 2024, customers who spend BD20 or more at Dragon City Bahrain will receive a scratch and win ticket, giving them the opportunity to enter the draw for the Grand Prize and win rewarding shopping vouchers.

The Grand Prize for this campaign is the sleek and stylish Bestune T77 car, a popular choice among car enthusiasts for its cutting-edge design and advanced features. In addition to the grand prize, a total of BD5,000 worth of shopping vouchers will be up for grabs, adding an extra element of excitement to the shopping experience at Dragon City Bahrain.

The raffle draw for the Bestune T77 car will take place on May 21, 2024, giving shoppers ample time to participate and increase their chances of winning. Whether you're a local resident or a visitor, this campaign is open to everyone, making it a must-join event for anyone looking for a rewarding shopping experience.

In addition to the exciting campaign, Dragon City Bahrain is home to a wide range of products, including fashion items, electronics, home goods, and more, all offered at competitive prices. Visitors can also enjoy a variety of dining options at the mall's food court and cafés, providing the perfect opportunity to relax and refuel during their shopping trip.

Don't miss your chance to win big and experience the excitement of Dragon City Bahrain's exclusive “Shop & Win” campaign. Join us from April 18 to May 18 for a chance to drive away in style with the Bestune T77 car and shopping vouchers. Start shopping and scratching for your opportunity to win today!

Don’t miss out on the latest offers and updates from Dragon City Bahrain and stay tuned to dragoncitybh on Instagram, DragonCityBahrain on Facebook and Dragon City Bahrain on YouTube. You can also order your favourite products from Dragon City Bahrain via WhatsApp on (+973 39393131) from 10 am to 10 pm (10 am to 12 midnight on Thursdays and Fridays). For more information, please call (+973 77909077). *Terms and conditions apply.

