Dragon City Bahrain has established itself as a premier shopping destination and a significant retail and wholesale hub in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Since our inception in 2015, our mission has been to deliver a unique shopping experience that fuses rich Chinese heritage with a touch of Bahraini hospitality, catering to a diverse range of customers from around the globe.

This endeavour reflects the longstanding historical relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the People’s Republic of China, founded on mutual respect, trust and understanding. The recent visit of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, to the People’s Republic of China earlier this year serves as a testament to the depth of relations between our two friendly nations.

A Comprehensive Shopping Experience

Spanning over 50,000 square metres, Dragon City Bahrain provides an unmatched shopping experience with a wide array of categories, including fashion, toys, electronics, cosmetics, home décor, sanitary ware, building materials, garden furniture, and more. With a total of 799 shops ranging from 30 to 75 square metres, our tenants benefit from our strategic location, modern infrastructure, and ideal business environment. Our commitment to offering a comprehensive shopping experience is evident in our daily visitor numbers, exceeding 22,600 from both within the Kingdom and abroad, making Dragon City Bahrain one of the most sought-after shopping destinations in the GCC region.

Family Friendly

At Dragon City Bahrain, we take pride in being a family-friendly destination that caters to visitors of all ages. Our inviting atmosphere and modern facilities make the mall an ideal spot for families to enjoy quality time together while shopping. The various promotions, entertainment options, and cultural events hosted throughout the year reinforce Dragon City Bahrain’s prominent position among the top shopping malls in the Kingdom. Additionally, we provide a wide range of amenities and services that ensure our customers feel comfortable and entertained during their visit.

A Clear Footprint on the Tourism Sector

As a key contributor to the retail sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Dragon City Bahrain plays a pivotal role in bolstering the tourism industry and supporting the country’s efforts to diversify its economy and increase revenue from this vital sector. Our dedication to providing a distinctive shopping experience has helped solidify Bahrain’s reputation as an attractive destination for tourists, particularly from the GCC countries. Moreover, Dragon City Bahrain consistently offers exclusive deals that showcase the authentic culture of Bahrain and its rich Arabic and Islamic heritage, significantly increasing visitor numbers and encouraging many to return, especially during national and religious occasions like the Bahrain National Day, the Holy Month of Ramadan, and Eid, to partake in special shows and celebrations at Dragon City Bahrain.

Supporting Local Businesses

In alignment with the directives of the Respected Government, led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, we at Dragon City Bahrain are devoted to advancing the commercial sector and supporting Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). We achieve this by providing competitive advantages that are unparalleled in the market, contributing to the vitality of commercial activity—these include our strategic location, modern infrastructure, and a business-friendly environment. Our commitment to fostering local businesses is evident in our efforts to strengthen partnerships with local suppliers and entrepreneurs, while also offering a gateway that provides a diverse selection of Chinese products and goods all under one roof.

Ambitious Future Vision

Looking ahead, we at Dragon City Bahrain remain dedicated to building on our successes and reinforcing our status as a preferred destination for shopping and family entertainment, not only within the Kingdom of Bahrain but also throughout the GCC region. Our strategic plans involve enhancing the mall’s space, introducing new attractions, and improving the overall experience for customers and tenants alike. This includes our recently completed solar car park project, which has received positive feedback and underscores Dragon City Bahrain’s commitment to sustainability and the use of innovative, environmentally friendly technologies that address customer needs.

Ultimately, Dragon City Bahrain embodies the potential of cultural collaboration. Our unique blend has made us a favoured destination for visitors worldwide. As we anticipate the benefits from His Majesty the King’s visit to the People’s Republic of China, we are confident that Dragon City Bahrain will continue to play a vital role in driving growth, creating new opportunities, and strengthening our partnerships for a brighter future.

