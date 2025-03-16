Jeddah – Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital in Jeddah continues to strengthen its leadership position in the healthcare sector in Saudi Arabia by achieving a 5-star rating in the "Global Hospital Rating" by Newsweek and Statista. With this accomplishment, the hospital rates among the top 3 hospitals in the Middle East and North Africa to receive this prestigious global recognition.

The “Global Hospital Rating” is based on five key categories: Provision of Care, for Quality of medical services, staffing, and patient management. Timeliness of Care, for Waiting times and service efficiency. Patient Experience & Safety, for Hygiene, infection prevention, and patient satisfaction. IT & Healthcare Technology, for Digital infrastructure and medical technology. Employer Attractiveness, for Staff development and workplace environment.

Data was collected and performance indicators in these areas were analyzed and compared with international standards by the globally renowned firm, "Statista."

As part of its ongoing achievements, the hospital has recently maintained its title as the Best Private Hospital in the Saudi Arabia for the fourth consecutive year. Additionally, it ranked second among all hospitals, both government and private, following King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center in Riyadh, according to the 2025 Newsweek World's Best Hospitals ranking.