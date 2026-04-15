Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital – Jeddah has achieved a new milestone by receiving the Person-Centered Care Certification® at the Gold level from Planetree International, confirming its strong commitment to providing healthcare that places patients and their families at the center of every decision and practice.

This certification represents the highest level of recognition awarded by Planetree International, given only to healthcare organizations that demonstrate exceptional excellence in patient experience and active partnership with families and the community. With this achievement, the hospital joins an exclusive global list of 101 healthcare facilities to hold this prestigious certification.

What does the Gold Certification mean?

The Gold Certification from Planetree represents the highest standards of person-centered care, based on scientific evidence and strict criteria addressing partnership, transparency, respect, empowerment, and quality of the care environment.

Michael Giuliano, President of Planetree International, said:



"This Gold Certification indicates that Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital – Jeddah is an organization where medical staff collaborate with patients and their families, prioritizing human comfort, dignity, and empowerment as essential elements of delivering outstanding clinical care."

Dr. Mazen Fakeeh, Chairman of Fakeeh Care Group, expressed pride in this achievement, emphasizing that the Gold Certification reflects the hospital’s continuous commitment to providing comprehensive, person-centered care. He added that the hospital will continue to develop its services and innovations to ensure a complete care experience, placing patients and families at the heart of every decision while strengthening active partnership with medical staff and the local community.

Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital – Jeddah is one of the leading healthcare facilities in Saudi Arabia, combining advanced medical technology, specialized expertise, and high-quality human-centered services. The hospital offers a wide range of medical specialties with a focus on patient experience and supportive care environments, reinforcing its position among the global elite of healthcare facilities committed to the highest standards of person-centered care.

Evaluation Standards

Dr. Soliman Fakeeh hospital in Jeddah met strict standards covering the quality of patient-provider interactions, accessibility of health information, family involvement in care plans, and suitability of the physical environment. Standards also included support and empowerment of medical staff, and opportunities for patients and families to participate in developing care delivery processes.

The certification process included an on-site evaluation by Planetree representatives, including interviews with patients, families, and medical staff, and verification of person-centered care policies, including flexible visiting hours and patient access to medical records.

About Planetree

Planetree is an international non-profit organization founded more than 45 years ago, partnering with over 700 healthcare facilities worldwide to transform healthcare delivery from a human-centered perspective. Its philosophy focuses on quality human interaction within healthcare environments, connecting staff to the true meaning of their work, and implementing practical strategies to engage patients and families as active partners in care.