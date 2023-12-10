BEIRUT – HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has instructed the engineers and technicians at Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology (TAGTech) to start assembling the planned factory for producing Smart Devices equipment within the Faculty of Science at the Lebanese University in Al Fanar. This comes in line with the recently signed agreement between TAG.Global and the University, provided that the assembling process will be completed before the end of 2023.

It is worth mentioning that TAGTech technological devices factory is the first of its kind in Lebanon, where laptops, tablets, and smartphones will be manufactured by Lebanese experts in this domain with the logo (Made in Lebanon).

Academics and students from the Lebanese University will contribute to the manufacturing and the development process under the supervision of TAGTech. This will promote the marketing process of the new products in the Lebanese market to serve the digital transformation strategy and the e-learning projects.

Additionally, the University-based TAGTech Factory branch will give University students the opportunity to acquire valuable knowledge about modern and contemporary technology used in the manufacturing of electronic devices and open the door for them to innovate in this field.

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology (TAGTech) has started manufacturing electronic devices worldwide in 2019, with the ‘Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology’ brand, through its factories in Egypt, China, Jordan and now in Lebanon. TAGTech products have reached up to 20 devices so far, including laptops, tablets, and smartphones, offered in more than 50-locations worldwide.